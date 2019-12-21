Tom Brady Invigorates Patriots Nation for Championship Week With New Snap: 'Let’s Get It!'

✖

The New England Patriots are 11-3 with two games remaining in the regular season, and quarterback Tom Brady wants to finish strong. Defeating the Buffalo Bills at home is the first step. In order to achieve this goal, Brady is trying to get his fans fired up for "championship week."

With the Bills on the schedule for Saturday, Brady posted a photo on his Instagram account that showed him hitting the practice field. "Let's get it! #championshipweek" he wrote in the caption. The Patriots may have secured a spot in the playoffs, but Brady is not satisfied. He wants more, and this photo is proof.

Technically, it's only week 16, which caused some confusion when Brady referred to this as championship week. This is likely in reference to the AFC East division. The Patriots have not secured the division yet, but defeating the Bills on Saturday would make them the champions.

"Let's go Tom! For the win. Biggest fan from Australia right here!!" one member of Patriots Nation wrote in response to Brady's post. Others voiced their support for the 42-year-old quarterback and his quest to win a seventh Super Bowl.

Brady's backup, rookie Jarrett Stidham, also responded to the post. Although he was far more focused on his mentor's mechanics. "Good feet 12!" the former Auburn QB wrote in the comments.

With one of the league's best defenses, the Patriots will have an advantage heading into Saturday's game, but Brady is not taking the game for granted. The Bills only lost by six points during the first meeting — a defensive game in September — but quarterback Josh Allen left early due to a concussion.

In Week 16, however, Allen will be back and attempting to lead the Bills to a fifth win in a six-game span. Achieving this goal will require avoiding mistakes against the Patriots' defense that most recently intercepted Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton four times, returning one for a touchdown.

Will Brady and the Patriots achieve success on Saturday while locking up the division championship for the 11th consecutive season? The answer is unknown, but the veteran quarterback is attempting to get the members of Patriots Nation fired up for this home game at Gillette Stadium. A raucous crowd could make the afternoon difficult for Allen and the Bills, which is something that Brady is hoping will happen.

Photo Credit: Maddie Meyer/Getty