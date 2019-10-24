Tom Brady’s Possible Future With New England Patriots Sparks Vibrant Reaction From Social Media

Tom Brady might not be with the New England Patriots next season. He is currently in the final year of his contract and that has led to three options for the six-time Super Bowl winner. ESPN’s Adam Schefter recently weighed in on Brady’s future and he said Brady not being with the team in 2020 is closer to reality than one would think.

“There are three options,” Schefter said on the ESPN show, Get Up. “He’s either staying in New England, he’s retiring or he’s going to go play somewhere else. I would think of those three, that staying in New England — to me — would seem like the least likely option of the three, but we’ll see.”

There has been speculation about Brady retiring the last few seasons since he’s 42, but with him recently revealing he’s unsure about his future, it will make the 2020 offseason very interesting.

How do you know?

He says the least likely route is Brady staying, and in the same breath he says Brady doesn’t even know. Sooooo if Brady doesn’t know then how can Schefter claim to know that one option is the least likely? 🤔 — Christaps Burkzingis (@cjburke95) October 24, 2019

This one fan is not sure why Schefter is giving his thoughts on Brady and his future in the NFL. The fan mentioned Schefter said Brady staying is the least likely option and he also said that Brady doesn’t even know. The reality is there’s still a lot of football to be played this year and the Patriots are still undefeated. That’s what Brady is worried about.

Going for more

Well I never care what he thinks . I think Brady wants ring #7 and possibly #8 so I think staying here is most likely — Dottie Duffy (@DottieDuffy) October 24, 2019

This fan is not about Schefter and thinks Brady is in it for the long haul. Brady is on track to win his seventh Super Bowl and if things go his way, he could be leading the Pats to an eighth Super Bowl in 2020.

Why Leave?

Why would he leave NE — MARRI (@Jamarri6601) October 24, 2019

This fan simply asks why would Brady leave the Patriots. Well, it’s not entirely up to him as he is in the final year of his contract. The Patriots could just not offer him a new deal which would make him a free agent. If that were to happen, it’s likely more than a dozen teams will be after him

Need a New QB

I desagree, they don’t have a replacement yet — Celso Junior (@Jr_Celso) October 24, 2019

This fan believes the Patriots won’t let Brady walk because they don’t have a replacement for him yet. Brian Hoyer is the current backup QB but he’s not the long-term answer. The funny thing is San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was Brady’s backup at one time and he’s now leading a team that is undefeated.

Trading for Garoppolo

They won’t trade garoppolo for 4 FIRST ROUND PICKS!!! — James Penske (@JamesPenske) October 24, 2019

This would be a huge move for the Patriots and they would likely do it. However, the 49ers aren’t giving up Jimmy Garoppolo, especially since they traded for him when he was with the Patriots. Currently, Garoppolo has completed 68 percent of his passes and has thrown seven touchdowns and six picks with a passer rating of 90.8.

Two Options

Brady’s either re-signing or retiring. 0% chance he plays somewhere else. — Nick Geifman (@NickGeifman) October 24, 2019

It might be two options for Brady if you ask this fan. Brady will either stay with the Patriots or retire, but he won’t join another team. At 42 years old, it’s likely Brady won’t change teams because he has nothing to prove. But that doesn’t mean teams won’t call him and persuade him to change his mind.

Do What You Want

He’ll do what he wants. For himself and his family. Why worry about it? — Ed Wiles (@edwil111) October 24, 2019

This fan has the right mindset when it comes to Brady. When it comes down to it, Brady is going to do his wants and he’s going to make the decision that is the best for him and his family. And again, no matter what Brady decides he, will be wearing a gold jacket once he retires from the NFL.

Hot Take

This may be a hot take, but if Tom wants to play elsewhere, it’s OK. Things have deteriorated enough around here. Let him be happy. Let us start the next chapter (if he leaves) — SomeBostonSportsFan (@BostonSome) October 24, 2019

This fan has what could be called an unpopular opinion on the situation. He believes if Brady wants to join another team, that’s okay. At this point, there’s no telling what Brady wants to do and even when the season is over, we still won’t know because Brady will likely keep his decision close to the vest until the time is right.