Social Media Reacts to Tom Brady Suffering First Shutout Loss in 15 Years

Tom Brady had a historically bad night. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers took on the New Orleans Saints on Sunday night and lost 9-0. Brady posted a 57.1 passer rating in the loss, and it was the first time since 2006 Brady was shut out in a game. After the game, Brady talked to reporters and made no excuses for what happened.

“We just didn’t execute, obviously,” Brady said, per the team’s official website. “It was just a tough night. Didn’t do much of anything right. We’ve got to get a lot better, got to get back to work. There’s a lot of football left and we’ll see if we can go get a win next week.” The reality is Brady is still a candidate to win the MVP award for the fourth time in his career and gives the Buccaneers a chance to defend their Super Bowl title. However, the shutout loss is a little mind-boggling considering the Saints haven’t played consistent football all year long and the Buccaneers have one of the best offenses in football. Here’s a look at fans reaching to Brady’s shutout loss.

One fan replied: “Meanwhile the Saints are playing with their 3rd string QB who moonlights as a wildcat FB missing 3 of their starting offensive linemen and people want to use injuries as an excuse. Dude still had Fournette for most of the game, Gronk, Brate, Howard, Jones and Miller. No excuses.”

Another fan replied: “Your pictures should include Zach Thomas who is (deservedly) nominated for the Hall of Fame.Brady remembers him. Manning remembers him.The man called out their plays before the snap. Put him in the Hall!!!”

One fan wrote: “Joey Harrington made 11 starts for the Miami Dolphins in 2006 his long season with the franchise and recorded a win a loss against Tom Brady’s New England Patriots.”

One social media user said: “This is the same Tom we saw in 2019 in New England when he doesn’t have a pile of great receivers. That’s why he left to play for a loaded team like Tampa.”

The level of frustration was high for Brady. The good news (or bad news for opposing teams) is Brady knows how to bounce back from a loss. He will likely come out swinging next week.

This tweet led to fans asking about Nick Foles as Brady didn’t shake his hand after the Super Bowl loss in 2017. One person wrote: “Yet Nick Foles still looking for [Tom Brady] post SB52 handshake like.”

After what Brady did to the Buffalo Bills last week, Bills fans are loving the shutout loss. And what makes the week better is the Bills earned a 31-14 victory over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.