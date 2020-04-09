Tom Brady Reveals How Ex Bridget Moynahan’s Pregnancy Completely Changed His Life

Tom Brady thought he was going to start a family towards the end of his football career. However, that plan changed before he met his wife Gisele Bundchen. The six-time Super Bowl champion was interviewed by Howard Stern on Wednesday, and he talked about his relationship with his ex, actress Bridget Moynahan. She welcomed their first child together in 2007, but they split one year prior.

“I didn’t want to have kids or get married until my late 30s, that was the plan,” the 42-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback said to Stern per New York Post. “I remember thinking, ‘I don’t want anything to get in the way,’ once my football career kind of got rolling.” When talking about his first child, Brady said: “That challenged me in a lot of ways. It was hard for my wife and for my son’s mom because she didn’t envision that either.”

It was also hard for Brady because he was in the early stages of his relationship with Bundchen. Brady’s wife talked about Moynahan’s pregnancy in her 2018 memoir, Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life, and she wrote: “Two months into our relationship, Tom told me that his ex-girlfriend was pregnant. The very next day the news was everywhere, and I felt my world had been turned upside down.

Brady and Bundchen got married in 2009, and they now have two kids, Benjamin, 10 and Vivian, 7. Along with Brady and Moynahan’s son, Jack, the four-time Super Bowl MVP now has a happy family, and he’s still playing football at a high level. And Bundchen has embraced Jack, calling him her “bonus child.”

“In fact, I credit Jack with accelerating Tom’s and my growing up in so many ways,” Bundchen wrote. “The two of us agreed that Jack should have siblings closer to his own age, and not 10 years younger. With Jack in our lives, our priorities definitely started to shift. I wanted to be there for Jack and Tom, and do whatever I could to create stability in their lives, and help them to have a close relationship. Tom, especially, needed my support during that time, and whenever I’m in a position to be of help to anyone, especially someone I love, I will be there…We decided to start our family sooner rather than later. A couple of years later, we were married, I became pregnant, and soon we were busy growing our family between New England and Los Angeles;.”