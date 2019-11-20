Tom Brady Doubles Down on Supporting Colin Kaepernick’s NFL Return

Tom Brady has made it clear he wants Colin Kaepernick back in the NFL. Kaepernick recently had a workout in Atlanta where seven teams saw him in action. He has not received any invites for a private workout or a contract offer from any teams, but Brady thinks the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback deserves a second chance.

“I said the other day it’s great that he got an opportunity and hopefully he makes the most of it. It is like everyone in the NFL, it’s a great privilege to play and do something you love to do. I’ve felt that way for a long time. Hopefully, he gets an opportunity. That’s kind of how I feel,” Brady said on WEEI’s The Greg Hill Show. “I like Colin. I’ve got to know Colin a little bit. I know he’s obviously hoping he can play.”

Before Kaepernick held his workout, Brady told Jim Gray of Westwood One Radio that it was good to see Kaepernick get a second chance at his NFL career. He said, “I think being a pro quarterback is very challenging in and of itself. To have time off is a challenge, but Colin’s overcome a lot of challenges in his career, and he’s always found a way to produce. He’s very mentally tough, and I think it’s pretty cool that he’s getting that opportunity.”

Kaepernick did have a workout in Atlanta like it was scheduled. However, he was originally scheduled to work out in front of 25 teams at the Atlanta Falcons’ facility. Instead, he moved the workout 60 miles south at Drew High School, and after the workout, he told the NFL that he’s still here and he’s still waiting.

“I’ve been ready for three years,” Kaepernick said to reporters after the workout. “I’ve been denied for three years. We all know why I came out here. [I] showed it today in front of everybody. We have nothing to hide. So we’re waiting for the 32 owners, 32 teams, Roger Goodell, all of them stop running. Stop running from the truth. Stop running from the people.

“We’re out here. We’re ready to play. We’re ready to go anywhere. My agent, Jeff Nalley, is ready to talk [to] any team. I’ll interview with any team at any time. I’ve been ready.”