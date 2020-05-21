ESPN Releases Trailer for Tom Brady Docuseries 'Man in the Arena'

✖

ESPN is ready to give Tom Brady, The Last Dance treatment. On Thursday, ESPN released a trailer for a new docuseries called Man In The Arena, which will be all about the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback. Man In The Arena will be nine episodes long and released in 2021, according to Deadline.

The series will focus on Brady's most memorable moments in his NFL career including his nine Super Bowl appearances with the New England Patriots. It will also take a look at other events in his NFL career, including leaving the Patriots for the Buccaneers. "We are thrilled to have the opportunity to work with Tom Brady as he reflects on each of those nine, season-long journeys and the pivotal moments that defined them" Connor Schell, the Senior VP & Executive Producer of ESPN Flims said to Deadline. "Gotham Chopra is a highly skilled filmmaker who I am confident will bring to life this story of an icon in a new and revealing way."

Brady also released a statement about Man In The Arena. "I'm excited to have my company 199 Productions be in business with ESPN and Disney along with our Religion of Sports partners to launch this new series that gives an inside look into the championship moments I’ve been blessed to experience," Brady stated. "Through the series, we're defining the key moments and challenges that were seemingly insurmountable, but through hard work and perseverance, became career-defining triumphs, in both victory and defeat." Brady also said Man In The Arena will be "powerful" and it will have fans on the edge of their seats.

If there's one NFL player who deserves a docuseries like The Last Dance, Brady would be the top pick. There hasn't been a player who has accomplished as much as Brady in an NFL career, winning six Super Bowls, being named Super Bowl MVP four times and a three-time winner of the MVP award. Brady career passing yards and passing touchdowns rank second all-time, only behind New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees. He has been named to the 2000s and 2010s All-Decade Team and was most recently named to the NFL 100th Anniversary All-Time Team.