Tom Brady Earns Big Raise After Signing Contract Extension

Tom Brady is not going to retire from the NFL anytime soon. According to a report by NFL.com (via Yahoo Sports), the six-time Super Bowl winner signed a contract extension that will keep him as a member of the New England Patriots for another three seasons. In the deal, Brady will earn a total of $70 million.

This year, the three-time MVP will earn $23 million which will be a raise of $8 million. In 2020, Brady will reach the $30 million mark and he will then make $32 million in 2021. ESPN reported that Brady is now tied with New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees as the sixth-highest-paid quarterback in the NFL.

NFL fans are not happy with this news because Brady continues to win. The contract extension comes on the heels of him winning his sixth Super Bowl title which gives him more than any other quarterback in NFL history. Shortly after defeating the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII, Brady was asked if he was going to retire.

“I’ve said that for a long time,” Brady told ESPN in January of his “zero” percent chance of retiring, ahead of his sixth Super Bowl victory (via the Washington Post). “I feel like I’m asked that a lot, and I feel like I repeat the same answer. But no one believes me.”

“I’ve set a goal for myself at 45,” Brady said. “Like I said before, it’s very hard to make it that far. I know how hard it was this year and the commitment it takes and hopefully, I’ve learned from some of the things that happened this year to be better next year, but every year’s tough.”

Once Brady retires he will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on the first ballot. Along with the six Super Bowls and three MVPs, Brady has been named to the Pro Bowl 14 times, he’s a five-time All-Pro selection and he has won 30 postseason games which is the most in NFL history.

Brady turned 42 this past weekend, so it looks like he’s right on track to reach his goal. And the way he has been playing the last few years, it’s possible he will have another Super Bowl ring or two to add to his collection.