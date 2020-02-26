Tom Brady Considers Himself ‘Luckiest Hubby’ Following Gisele’s Wedding Anniversary Post

Tom Brady has frequently spoken about his love for his wife, Gisele Bundchen, including interviews during NFL training camps. He added another comment about his marriage on Wednesday, the 11-year anniversary of his and Bundchen’s wedding. Brady declared himself to be the “luckiest hubby” in response to a post on Instagram by his wife.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Feb 26, 2020 at 6:10am PST

She posted a photo on Wednesday that showed them sitting at a table and cutting up a cake. Bundchen revealed that the happy couple had devoured the cake upon returning home from their wedding.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Young Love [heart emoji] I am the luckiest hubby [heart-eyes emoji]” Brady commented on the post. The New England Patriots quarterback also posted his own anniversary message on Wednesday, showing where he and Bundchen originally met.

“The first slide is where we met and the second slide is what we’ve become. You have always been the one to hold us up and you love us the way no one else can. And we love you so much in return. Happy Anniversary Love of my Life,” Brady wrote in the caption of his post.

Brady and Bundchen originally got married in February 2019, weeks after he proposed. According to GQ, the couple planned the ceremony in a mere 10 days. The only guests at the Santa Monica wedding were Brady and Bundchen’s parents and Brady’s son, John.

As the future Hall of Fame quarterback revealed during his interview with GQ, they went back to their house following the ceremony and enjoyed a night full of champagne, aged New York Strips, cake, and ice cream.

Many celebrity couples prefer to have large weddings packed with guests, but Brady did not follow suit. Keeping the ceremony more intimate was a priority, and he was very happy with the result.

“I think you always have this idea that weddings need to be 200 people and you invite everybody, and I’m all for it if people want to do that, but I think there was really something special about just having our parents there,” Brady said about his and Bundchen’s wedding.

However, that was not the only ceremony for the celebrity couple. Brady and Bundchen headed to their home in Costa Rica in April 2009 to hold a second wedding. Roughly 40 guests were in attendance for this second ceremony, many of which were extended family members.

Eleven years later, Brady and Bundchen are still celebrating their marriage. Whether they are embarking on new adventures or commenting on social media, they appear to be loving life together.

Photo Credit: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images