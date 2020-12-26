Tom Brady Celebrates Christmas Under the Mistletoe With Wife Gisele Bundchen

✖

Tom Brady celebrated Christmas and the holiday season on Friday. He also spent important time with his loved ones. He celebrated while quoting a classic song — one that focuses on smooching. Brady kissed his wife Gisele Bundchen in front of an extravagant Christmas tree.

"'I saw Mommy kissing Santa Claus Underneath the mistletoe last night!!' Merry Xmas to all and to all a good night!! [Christmas tree emoji][heart emoji]" Brady wrote in the caption of his Instagram post. Several people responded to the photo and wished the veteran quarterback happy holidays. Actor Mark Wahlberg just commented with a praying hands emoji and a heart emoji.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady)

While Brady showed himself kissing Bundchen in front of the tree, she opted for a different series of photos. She posted multiple that showed her and the veteran quarterback posing in front of the massive Christmas tree. "Wishing you all a merry Christmas! Sending so much love to you and your families!" Bundchen wrote in her post.

As the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Brady had Christmas off. The Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints took part in a game on Friday while the Buccaneers remained at home. Although Brady's team does have a game against the Detroit Lions on Saturday afternoon, which will provide the opportunity to keep pace with the Saints in the NFC South playoff race.

The Buccaneers are currently 9-5 and in second place in the division. The Saints will win the NFC South after defeating the Minnesota Vikings on Christmas, but Brady and his teammates can still reach the playoffs. They just need to continue winning to close out the season.

Once the year ends, however, Brady and Gisele will be able to focus on a new project. They recently purchased a $30 million lot on Indian Creek Island and have plans to demolish the existing property and build their dream home. They are currently renting Derek Jeter's Tampa mansion and will remain in a warmer climate for the foreseeable future after so many years in Massachusetts.

"It’s amazing just to be at this point in the season and to still be outside practicing today," Brady said, per Pro Football Talk. "I know we have a warm one coming up on Sunday. I always came down to Florida late in the year — we always played the Dolphins [because] they were in our [division]. It was pretty tough to adjust to. Just being in it really prepares you for the heat because it definitely takes a toll if you’re not used to it. But I’ve loved just being outside every day. I was a native Californian for a long time in my life, and I went away from it for about 25 years. You won’t catch me dead living in the northeast anymore."