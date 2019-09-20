Tom Brady Blasts NFL Officials While Watching Titans vs. Jaguars Game

Tom Brady has the same feeling as NFL fans all over the world. On Thursday night, the New England Patriots quarterback was watching the Tennessee Titans facing the Jacksonville Jaguars and was not happy with all the holding penalties. Brady went to Twitter to express his frustration.

“Too many penalties. Just let us play!!!!” Brady wrote.

But the six-time Super Bowl winner was not done with his rant. A few minutes later, Brady went to Twitter again to let everyone know he was done watching the game because of all the penalties.

I’m turning off this game. I can’t watch these ridiculous penalties anymore,” Brady added.

Brady was not the only one to complain about the holding penalties. Per Pro Football Talk, broadcasters Joe Buck and Troy Aikman were also not happy about it because it would slow down the game. They brought in the former head of officiating Mike Pereria to talk about the penalties and he said officials were put in a tough situation because they made calling holding penalties a point of emphasis. The reason for that is there was a sense among coaches that players were getting away with holding more than they should.

Adam Schefter of ESPN revealed how bad the penalties have been for far this season.

“Tom Brady had a point last night. There have been more Total Accepted Penalties called per team per game this year (7.8) than any year since 1947. That number was 6.7 in 2018, 2017, and 2016, so penalties are up 16% in 2019, which leads to more game stoppages and disjointed play,” Schefter said on Twitter.

The interesting thing about what Brady said is what happened on Sunday when the Patriots took on the Miami Dolphins. Raekwon McMillan, linebacker for the Dolphins, talked about how he legally hit Brady and an official has some words for him.

“Tom didn’t say anything but the referee said, ‘Stay off Tom.’ I put my hands up in the air and said ‘I got you,’” McMillan said to the Miami Herald via Fox News.

That is not a big surprise considering how big of a star Brady is. In just two games this year, Brady has thrown for 605 yards, five touchdowns and zero interceptions. He has the Patriots undefeated so far this year and they look like a team who could win the Super Bowl again.