Tom Brady Plays Beach Football With David Beckham Following Contract Extension

Tom Brady is already preparing to defend his seventh Super Bowl title — although he is partnering with an entirely different receiver. He recently headed to the beach and threw the football around after signing a contract extension with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Former soccer superstar David Beckham just happened to be the man catching the passes.

Nightclub owner David Grutman posted videos on Instagram that showed himself running routes and catching passes. A man wearing pink trunks and a white shirt stood in the background, who Grutman revealed to be Beckham. Brady's first pass went to the nightclub owner, but Beckham intercepted the second before running away. The former soccer star returned to the beach for more plays, intercepting his second pass of the day.

"Legends all over," one person commented on Instagram. Others chimed in and said that Grutman has "some really famous" friends. Though there were some Instagram users simply expressing concern about the wrap on Brady's left knee, as well as his limited mobility in the video.

The reason for the wrap is that Brady recently underwent a procedure on his left knee. He suffered an injury and had to do "more than a little cleanup." This surgery will keep Brady away from the football field for multiple months, but he should be back in time for offseason activities and training camp.

"I think he's probably looking [at] somewhere around June, right now, from what I hear," head coach Bruce Arians told reporters, per ESPN. "His leadership - he doesn't have to be out there throwing it anymore. He can be there standing and coach the s— out of them. Wherever they meet and work out - I'm hoping we have an offseason for the younger players. Tom doesn't need it, but for the younger players - first-, second and third-year players - we've missed two years of player development with where we're at now. We don't need to miss another one."

Brady found considerable success during his first season in Tampa. He threw for 4,633 yards, 40 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions while leading the Buccaneers to an 11-5 record. Brady then led his team to three victories in the NFC playoffs before defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

Brady signed a contract extension with the Buccaneers after the season came to an end, clearing up $19 million in salary-cap space in the process. This deal will keep him with the team through the 2022 season, his age 45 season.