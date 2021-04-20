Tom Brady Appears at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Event in Wake of Knee Surgery

✖

Tom Brady was recently seen at a Tampa Bay Buccaneers event over the weekend, which comes not too long after he had surgery on his knee. The event was a charity golf tournament hosted by Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians. Brady wasn't golfing but did attend a gala Sunday evening. At the gala, Brady spoke to ESPN about how his knee feels currently and if he'll be able to take part in a potential mandatory minicamp in June.

"Yeah, I hope so. I hope so. I feel pretty good, and I push myself pretty hard," Brady said. "I feel pretty good. I don't know if I could go this week, but we'll see how things play out. It's a long time between now and the beginning of the season, and just be smart about all these different things that we have to do and fulfill; but we all take a lot of pride in being ready to go, and I'm sure we will be."

Brady's knee surgery was planned well before the 2020 season came to an end. Like many other NFL teams, the Buccaneers will not be taking part in voluntary workouts due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it's possible Brady and the Buccaneers could have informal workouts like they did last year.

"We'll just take it and see how we go and see how things play out over the course of the offseason," Brady said. "A lot of things come up and change over the course of the offseason, and we've got a lot of hardworking guys, so guys will be anxious to get together and get to work." The work in the offseason last year paid off as Brady led the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl win over the Kansas City Chiefs in February. It was the second Super Bowl win for Tampa Bay and the seventh for Brady as he won six with the New England Patriots. Brady also was named Super Bowl MVP, the fifth time he has won the award. He recently re-signed with the Buccaneers, meaning he could be playing at the age of 45.