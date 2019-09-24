Tom Brady Did Not Want Comments on Antonio Brown Shared to Public

Tom Brady did not want the public to know he was all-in with the New England Patriots signing Antonio Brown. The New England Patriots quarterback was on Westwood One sports radio on Monday and he talked about how his comments to team owner Robert Kraft concerning Brown were leaked.

“That was supposed to be a private conversation,” Brady said on the radio show, as reported by Fox News.

Earlier this month, the Patriots signed Brown to a one-year, $15 million contract; once Brady learned of the news, he said he was “a million percent in,” according to Al Michaels of NBC Sports. Michaels, who is the play-by-play announcer for Sunday Night Football, also said that Brady invited Brown to stay at his home until he finds a place of his own.

But Brown’s stay with the Patriots was not long, as he was cut by the team last week amid sexual misconduct and assault allegations. He appeared in one game and recorded four receptions for 56 yards and one touchdown in the team’s 43-0 win in week two.

Brady was recently on WEEI Radio and he was asked about his thoughts on the Patriots releasing Brown.

“I do have a lot of personal feelings, none of which I really care to share,” Brady said. “It’s a difficult situation. That’s kind of how I feel.”

Brady went on to talk about being a great teammate and how to make other teammates better.

“There’s a lot of human elements and I think because as a player and a person I care deeply about my teammates,” Brady said. “I want everyone to be the best they can possibly be. From the day I started with this team, even back I’d say in college, it’s such a tight-knit group and you want everyone to become the best they can possibly be and you try to provide leadership. You try to care for people. You try to provide whatever you think you can to help them reach their highest potential, whatever situation it is.

“I’ve had a lot of teammates over the years. You invest not just your head, but your heart. You invest your soul. That is what makes a great team. That is what makes a great brotherhood. I think in the end, that is the endearing trait about sports.”

Brady’s focus is now on the Patriots’ week four matchup against the undefeated Buffalo Bills.