Sports

Tom Brady Announces Future Plans on Instagram and Social Media Has Interesting Thoughts

Tom Brady could retire right now and nobody would be mad because he has put together the best […]

By

Tom Brady could retire right now and nobody would be mad because he has put together the best career in NFL history. However, Brady is not ready to hang it up just yet, as he recently announced on Instagram that he’s ready to return in 2020. It’s not known if Brady will be back with the Patriots or not, but he won’t be sitting at home this fall.

“In both life and football, failure is inevitable,” Brady wrote. “You don’t always win. You can, however, learn from that failure, pick yourself up with great enthusiasm, and place yourself in the arena again. And that’s right where you will find me. Because I know I still have more to prove.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Could we really see Brady in a different jersey? Or will he return to the Patriots and make another run at the Super Bowl? Here’s what social media thinks about Brady’s announcement.

Come Back

It’s clear Boston Savage Sports wants Brady to return to the Patriots. And that’s no surprise because he brought the city six championships and the Patriots have been to nine Super Bowls since 2001. It’s been quite the run for Brady and with him leading the team to 12 wins in 2019, Patriots fans want him back.

Move on After 2020

This fan believes Brady should stay with the Patriots this fall. However, if wants to play after the 2020 season, the team should move on from him. If that happens, the Patriots will likely just offer Brady a one-year contract. Will the Patriots star go for that?

Big Contract

This fan not only believes Brady will be back with the Patriots, but he will sign one of the bigger contracts for a quarterback at his age. What the Patriots could do is sign him to a multi-year contract and draft a quarterback in the early rounds.

Clown?

Is this fan calling Tom Brady a clown for saying he has more to prove? Yes, Brady has accomplished more than any player in NFL history, but with him being a competitor, he wants more. He wants another Super Bowl title and he would also love to break more records. So yes, Brady believes he has more to prove.

Panthers

Now, this would be something. This fan created an image of Brady in a Carolina Panthers jersey. With the Panthers having a new head coach and Cam Newton recovering from a foot injury, Brady to Carolina would be an option if the Patriots decide not to re-sign him. How wild would it be to see Brady in the NFC South with Drew Brees, Jameis Winston and Matt Ryan? 

Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers is another option for Brady as they could be looking for a quarterback for 2020. Philip Rivers will be a free agent in March and with him being 38 years old, the Chargers could move on from him. Brady is from California, so the Chargers could sign him to a two-year deal and draft a quarterback in the first or second round during that time.

Respect

This Giants fans went from not liking Brady to respecting what he’s done over the year. There are plenty of NFL fans who likely feel this way. Yes, Brady has won a lot during his career, but for him to play at a high level at 42 years old has earned the respect of the NFL world.

Translation

This fan took a shot and Brady and the Patriots with this remark. The team has been associated with cheating over the years, but it’s not to the point where it’s prevented another team from winning a Super Bowl. The one thing New England has been good at over the years is getting a competitive edge over their opponent, which is why they have played in nine Super Bowls the last 19 years.

Tagged:
, ,

Related Posts