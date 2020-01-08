Tom Brady Announces Future Plans on Instagram and Social Media Has Interesting Thoughts

Tom Brady could retire right now and nobody would be mad because he has put together the best career in NFL history. However, Brady is not ready to hang it up just yet, as he recently announced on Instagram that he’s ready to return in 2020. It’s not known if Brady will be back with the Patriots or not, but he won’t be sitting at home this fall.

“In both life and football, failure is inevitable,” Brady wrote. “You don’t always win. You can, however, learn from that failure, pick yourself up with great enthusiasm, and place yourself in the arena again. And that’s right where you will find me. Because I know I still have more to prove.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Could we really see Brady in a different jersey? Or will he return to the Patriots and make another run at the Super Bowl? Here’s what social media thinks about Brady’s announcement.

Come Back

Tom Brady today on Instagram.



Come back brother.



New England loves you. pic.twitter.com/IUxka1sN4i — Savage Boston Sports 🇺🇸🍀❄️☃️ (@SavageBoston) January 8, 2020

It’s clear Boston Savage Sports wants Brady to return to the Patriots. And that’s no surprise because he brought the city six championships and the Patriots have been to nine Super Bowls since 2001. It’s been quite the run for Brady and with him leading the team to 12 wins in 2019, Patriots fans want him back.

Move on After 2020

All this talk about where Brady is going to play next yr is ridiculous. If he plays next year it will be with the #Patriots if he wants to play after next year, I would move on if I was the Patriots. I don’t care what anyone says, every year Tom is getting older, not better! — Clean Healthy Living (@mcleveland01) January 8, 2020

This fan believes Brady should stay with the Patriots this fall. However, if wants to play after the 2020 season, the team should move on from him. If that happens, the Patriots will likely just offer Brady a one-year contract. Will the Patriots star go for that?

Big Contract

Nick Foles is getting 35M, Brady even at 42 is better than Foles. 3 years 80million 60 guaranteed. Cut him after year 2. @TomBrady will continue to fill seats at Gillette and gives @Patriots time to find a new QB. Why the drama? https://t.co/aZmJCQdryZ — This is the Way 🏈 (@kolbester) January 8, 2020

This fan not only believes Brady will be back with the Patriots, but he will sign one of the bigger contracts for a quarterback at his age. What the Patriots could do is sign him to a multi-year contract and draft a quarterback in the early rounds.

Clown?

Tom right now thinking he has more to prove as if he isn’t the 🐐 already pic.twitter.com/CkBkTq1zA1 — Shannons Burner (@Shannons_Burner) January 8, 2020

Is this fan calling Tom Brady a clown for saying he has more to prove? Yes, Brady has accomplished more than any player in NFL history, but with him being a competitor, he wants more. He wants another Super Bowl title and he would also love to break more records. So yes, Brady believes he has more to prove.

Panthers

Now, this would be something. This fan created an image of Brady in a Carolina Panthers jersey. With the Panthers having a new head coach and Cam Newton recovering from a foot injury, Brady to Carolina would be an option if the Patriots decide not to re-sign him. How wild would it be to see Brady in the NFC South with Drew Brees, Jameis Winston and Matt Ryan?

Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers is another option for Brady as they could be looking for a quarterback for 2020. Philip Rivers will be a free agent in March and with him being 38 years old, the Chargers could move on from him. Brady is from California, so the Chargers could sign him to a two-year deal and draft a quarterback in the first or second round during that time.

Respect

From a Giants fan. I went from disliking him in the beginning of his career to having the outmost respect for him and actually rooting for him in recent years. Never count him out. But he should be a Patriot until he retires. — Louis Nargi (@GinoNargi) January 8, 2020

This Giants fans went from not liking Brady to respecting what he’s done over the year. There are plenty of NFL fans who likely feel this way. Yes, Brady has won a lot during his career, but for him to play at a high level at 42 years old has earned the respect of the NFL world.

Translation

Translation: “We’re gonna do so much cheating next year….” — 1337us Kasady, Herald of the Deep State (@Ryn0ceros) January 8, 2020

This fan took a shot and Brady and the Patriots with this remark. The team has been associated with cheating over the years, but it’s not to the point where it’s prevented another team from winning a Super Bowl. The one thing New England has been good at over the years is getting a competitive edge over their opponent, which is why they have played in nine Super Bowls the last 19 years.