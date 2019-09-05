Todd Gurley’s Congratulatory Message for Ezekiel Elliott Signing Monster Contract Stirs Social Media

Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley just showed he’s not mad about no longer being the highest-paid running back in the league as he congratulated Ezekiel Elliott for the record-breaking contract he signed with the Dallas Cowboys. Elliott inked a six-year, $90 million deal with $50 million guaranteed. Overall, Elliott will earn $103 million in an eight-year span, making it the richest contract for a running back in NFL history.

Yessir, congrats Ezekiel Elliott,” Gurley wrote as he put a crown emoji to end the tweet.

When it comes to Gurley and Elliott, both players have been the two best running backs in the NFL the last three years. Gurley has led the NFL in total touchdowns the last two seasons while Elliott has led the NFL in rushing in 2016 and 2018. So both players have respect for each other as they know they are two of the most talented players in the league.

Ezekiel Elliott Responds

Appreciate it brotha — Ezekiel Elliott (@EzekielElliott) September 5, 2019

Zeke was able to respond to Gurley’s message by saying, “Appreciate it brotha.” Elliott has a lot of respect for Gurley but this is the contract that he wanted since he considers himself as the best running back in the NFL. Elliott does have the numbers to back it up but he knows Gurley is no slouch either as he helped the Rams reach the Super Bowl last season.

Lose No Sleep

He has a good contract. I doubt he loses sleep over it 🤷🏽‍♂️ — Javier Gonzalez (@The6th_Espada50) September 5, 2019

This fan believes Gurley is not worried about no longer having the top contract for a running back. Javier went to Twitter and said, “He has a good contract. I doubt he loses sleep over it.”

Gurley was the highest-paid running back in the NFL last year. But he knows when a top running back is due for a new deal, he was going to get more money. That’s how the NFL works and it will stay that way for a long time.

Head Honcho

Todd ur still the head honcho, my eye’s don’t lie. I’ll takeTD’S over YARDS any day… — kevin (@kevin08495188) September 5, 2019

Even with Elliott making over $100 million the next eight seasons, this fan believes Gurley is better. Kevin said, “Todd, ur still the head honcho, my eye’s don’t lie. I’ll take TD’S over YARDS any day…”

Gurley has been a touchdown machine the last two years which has led the Rams offense becoming one of the best in the league. It’s going to be fun watching Gurley and Elliott go at it this fall.

Love for Gurley and Elliott

For anyone who knows or have met Todd Gurley then u know he isn’t mad.He is happy to see ppl do great just like him.U think cause they play on opposite teams they ain’t friends?I am happy for both of them and wish them the best in their careers from a Ravens fan.Oh and GO DAWGS — TATERHATER (@TATERHATER26) September 5, 2019

This fan has a lot of respect for Gurley and Elliott because of what they can do on the field. The fan wrote: “For anyone who knows or have met Todd Gurley then u know he isn’t mad. He is happy to see [people] do great just like him. U think cause they play on opposite teams they ain’t friends? I am happy for both of them and wish them the best in their careers from a Ravens fan. Oh and GO DAWGS.”

Time to Eat

Why y’all think TG care about how much more zeke getting. Both them boys EATING! — Cooter Brown (@PeeBoThaPrince) September 5, 2019

This fan knows Gurley and Elliott love to eat, writing: “Why y’all think TG care about how much more Zeke getting. Both them boys EATING!”

We all know Elliott loves to eat as that is part of his celebration whenever he makes a big play. But based on the way Gurley has played the last four years, eating is his specialty as well. So it’s clear both players will never go hungry.

Shot at Gurley

He got paid like a top rb in the league so he needs to be on the field more than 20 plays a game,I’m a die hard rams fan and nothing was more frustrating than not seein one of the best nfl players in the field during the playoffs — kyle gallagher (@KGLAKERS24) September 5, 2019

Frustration is something this fan had on his mind when responding to Gurley. Kyle said, “He got paid like a top RB in the league so he needs to be on the field more than 20 plays a game. I’m a die-hard Rams fan and nothing was more frustrating than not seeing one of the best NFL players in the field during the playoffs.”

It’s a fair point as Gurley only carried the ball 10 times in the Super Bowl. However, it looks like Gurley is ready to go in 2019 so he should have another All-Pro type year.

Chargers Fan Weighs In

As a @Chargers I can’t say I’m not salty about all this, especially with @Melvingordon25 doing it. I get RB is a tough position, but again I don’t think it’s right that players can demand more money under contract. Teams should be about to take money away when numbers are down ? — Austin P (@apoulin07) September 5, 2019

A Los Angeles Chargers fan doesn’t understand how someone like Elliott can get away with holding out: “I can’t say I’m not salty about all this, especially with Melvin Gordon doing it. I get RB is a tough position, but again I don’t think it’s right that players can demand more money under contract. Teams should be about to take money away when numbers are down?”

It’s all about protecting your future and there will be more running backs to do this, especially if they put up numbers like Elliott and Gurley have in their young career.

Fantasy Running Backs

Both my fantasy RBs this season. Let’s gooooooo — UGA 1-0 (@Slightly_Shawn) September 5, 2019

This Georgia fan is happy because he has both Gurley and Elliott on his fantasy football team. He said, Both my fantasy RBs this season. Let’s gooooooo.”

Imagine having both Elliott and Gurley on your fantasy football team. If both can stay healthy, they should rack up a number of points each week which should lead to a ton of wins.