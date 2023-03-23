TNA Wrestling Legend Angelina Love Reveals Huge Life Update

Angelina Love (Lauren Williams) just made a big announcement. The 41-year-old professional wrestler went to social media earlier this month to announce she is engaged to fellow wrestler Fodder (Merton Woolard). Love shared multiple photos of her and Fodder as well as the engagement ring.

"It was so easy to say YES! to this man," Love wrote in the social media post. "My King, my best friend, my soulmate and David's Big Cheese You have brought so much love, fun and happiness into our life and I'm beyond excited to do this everyday with you forever!!"

Love is known for her time in TNA (Impact Wrestling) where she won the Women's Knockouts Championship six times. She also won the Knockouts Tag Team Championship with Winter. Love also spent time in WWE and Ring of Honor where she won the Women of Honor World Championship. Love and Fodder currently spend time on the independent circuit and the NWA.

In an interview with Inside the Ropes earlier this month, Love talked about one of the happiest moments in her professional wrestling career. "Obviously getting hired by WWE was everything," Love said. "Anybody who ever dreamed of like growing up and working for WWE would say getting hired. Plus, I was Tommy Dreamer's first hire. I adore Tommy. So like, that was a big deal. And I just remember thinking that I was set for life. And that's such a joke nobody like a small percentage is actually set for life when they're in WWE So that was awesome because that was something that I always wanted to accomplish. I got hired by WWE, I had a contract."

She also talked about her relationship with Vince Russo. "I don't know what anybody's problem with Vince Russo is. You'll never hear a bad word about him come out of my mouth Velvet would never either," she said. "He's the reason that we were able to go as far as we were with The Beautiful People because he always gave us the ball and let us run with it. We could talk to him about anything. He was so personable, he was so easy to work with always open to ideas, if we had promos, because we're kind of known for like our backstage segments, too.