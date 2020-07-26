Titans Taylor Lewan and Wife Taylin Welcome Baby Girl Willow

✖

Tennessee Titans offensive lineman Taylor Lewan is celebrating the miracle of life. His wife recently gave birth to a baby girl, the couple's second daughter. Lewan shared the news on Instagram with a post showing his wife, Taylin, holding the newborn.

"Willow A. Lewan has made it into this world safe and healthy! This is a picture I took of @taylinlewan not even 5 minutes after she gave birth! Incredible how beautiful she is! Love you Taylin, thank you for being an incredible mom!" Lewan wrote in the caption of his Instagram post. With this news, the fans and players alike reacted with considerable excitement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Lewan (@taylorlewan) on Jul 25, 2020 at 4:28pm PDT

"Another 🐐‼️ congrats," running back Derrick Henry wrote in response to the news. Several other NFL players such as Avery Williamson and George Kittle offered their congratulations as well. Social media users had eagerly anticipated news of the birth after the initial pregnancy announcement, and they responded with a huge sign of support.

While the majority of players offered congratulations, free-agent linebacker Will Compton opted for a different route. The co-host of Bussin' With the Boys tweeted a video from Rocky that featured a training montage. However, he placed Lewan's face over Sylvester Stallone's in every scene, leading to very odd scenes. The fans expressed appreciation for this tribute video while also questioning if Lewan named his newborn after her "uncle Will."

Lewan is the second NFL star to announce the birth of a child as players prepare for training camp. Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and his wife, Ciara, announced on Friday the birth of their second child. They posted photos and videos on their respective Instagram accounts and unveiled a very unique name.

"Happy Birthday WIN!!! Mommy & Daddy Love You! Win Harrison Wilson 7.23.2020 8lbs 1 oz," Ciara wrote on social media. Wilson posted the same message but later provided a different update. He showed himself holding Win and wrote, "We Winning."

Now that both NFL stars have announced the birth of their respective children, they can prepare for the upcoming season. Veterans on 30 of the 32 teams report to training camp on Tuesday as part of the ramp-up period. The Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans already reported on Saturday. There are no preseason games ahead of the 2020 season, which will put a very different spin on the NFL season.