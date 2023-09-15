Liev Schreiber Welcomes Baby Girl With Wife Taylor Neisen

Liev Schreiber and wife, Taylor Neisen, have welcomed their first child together. The couple named the daughter Hazel Bee and shared the news on Instagram on Sept. 13. "So happy that Hazel Bee is finally here," Schreiber wrote. "She arrived early in the morning of Aug. 27 and has been a dream every day since." The 55-year-old added, "Mom and baby are both super happy and healthy. Thanks to all for the love and support." Initially, the couple was linked in 2017 after they were seen out together in New York City. Since then, the couple has appeared on a few red carpets, including the Ali Forney Center's A Place at the Table Gala, which occurred in May. Neisen wore a strapless purple gown at the charity event that accentuated her growing baby bump.

The two reportedly married in a "very low key" ceremony at their Hamptons mansion over Fourth of July weekend. Sources told Daily Mail the newlyweds exchanged vows in front of only four guests, including Schreiber's two children, Alexander "Sasha," 16," and Samuel "Kai," 15, whom he shares with his ex Naomi Watts. Among the guests was author Jonathan Safran Foer, who officiated the wedding, and his wife. The couple tied the knot in the backyard of their 3,500-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bathroom oceanfront mansion in Montauk.

"They didn't want a big fuss because Taylor is ready to give birth, but they wanted to bring the baby into the world as husband and wife," a source told the outlet, revealing that the couple would not have a honeymoon or vacation together since Schreiber was busy "working" and Neisen was currently "too pregnant" to travel "long distance." The source added that the couple is "just happy to be together in a no frills service with the kids."

This new arrival was announced nearly three months after Schreiber's ex Naomi Watts wed Billy Crudup at a Manhattan courthouse. As part of her wedding attire, the Mulholland Drive actress donned an embroidered gown by Oscar de la Renta, while her groom wore a navy blue suit and white button-down. A picture of Watts and her husband she shared on June 10 was captioned, "Hitched!" After 11 years of marriage, Schreiber and Watts, 54, parted ways in 2016. According to Naomi, she and Liev remain "on great terms" as co-parents. "He's fantastic dad, a wonderful, wonderful man," she told Vogue Australia in 2017, "and we still want the absolute best for each other."