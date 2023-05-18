Seema Jaswal Welcomes Baby Girl

Seema Jaswal is officially a mother. In April the 38-year-old British sports reporter and television presenter welcomed a baby girl with her husband of 12 years Ajay. Hello! was the first outlet to obtain photos of the baby, whose name is Ava Lily. When speaking to Hello! Jaswal talked about the birth of her child, describing it as "the most magical and beautiful."

"I'll never forget the surgeon saying, 'Wow, look at her lashes – I've never seen anything like it," Jaswal said. "She has her dad's lashes, and my hands and feet. The moment she was placed in my arms, I was still lying on the bed with the surgeons stitching me up. I could have been there for hours and wouldn't have noticed. I've never felt anything like it – it was instant love, an instant connection. I don't think anyone can prepare you for that moment, the rush of love you feel. It's just, 'Wow'."

Jaswal, who is known by fans for her coverage of the Premier League, stayed busy throughout her pregnancy, working right up to the week of her birth. She even presented live matches for ITV in Qatar during the World Cup when she was seven months pregnant.

"I'm cherry-picking what I do and don't want to do, but my number one priority is Bubba and being with her," she said." Now I have my own little girl, I want to encourage her to dream big, be fearless and make her life the best adventure."

Jaswal also hosts the Champions League of BT Sports and has covered World Cup in Russia in 2018 and Euro 2020. She has also appeared in the hit AppleTV+ Ted Lasso, working on the fictional sports show Forza Love of The Game in Season 2. While speaking with Sportskeeda last August, Jaswal talked about what made her want to be a soccer journalist and host.

"I initially studied Sociology at the Royal Holloway University and I quite enjoyed studying the subject. However, growing up, tennis was the sport that interested me the most, she said. "My maternal grandfather was a professional player in Uganda and hence it was somewhat ingrained in my blood. At one point I aspired to become a professional tennis player too. However, once I completed graduation, I walked into an interview at Sky Sports.

"I started as a Runner, a role that provided me an opportunity to understand the world of television from many different angles and allowed me to mix with different people from varying positions in the industry. Gradually, I worked my way up the ladder but the brilliant surroundings and colleagues around me surely made it easier."