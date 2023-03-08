Tennessee Titans Looking to Trade Derrick Henry, According to Report

A star NFL running back could be playing with a new NFL team this fall. According to Mike Silver of Bally Sports, the Tennessee Titans have been looking to trade Derrick Henry. Silver said the Titans were shopping around Henry to teams during the NFL Scouting Combine last week, but a deal was never finalized. That doesn't mean a trade won't happen as the Titans were seeing if teams were interested, and things could change when free agency begins next week.

It's hard to imagine the Titans letting go of Henry who has rushed for over 1,500 yards in three of the last four seasons. But the team has cut several veteran players in the last few weeks, including Pro Bowl offensive lineman Taylor Lewan and wide receiver Robert Woods. The Titans are looking to free up cap space, and trading Henry would give them $6.26 million. Henry is scheduled to make $10.5 million in base salary this upcoming season, which is the final year of his contract.

Henry was selected by the Titans in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft. He had his first 1,000-yard rushing season in 2018 when he recorded 1,059 yards and 12 touchdowns. In 2019, Henry rushed for 1,540 yards and 16 touchdowns, which led to him being named to his first Pro Bowl and the All-Pro Second Team. His best season was in 2020 when he tallied 2,207 rushing yards and 17 rushing touchdowns. Henry was named Offensive Player of the Year for his work in 2020. This past season, Henry rushed for 1,538 yards and 13 touchdowns, but the Titans finished with a 7-10 record after having a 7-3 record in the first half of the year.

"I mean, nobody wants to finish how we did. It's never the plan, never the goal. But, like I said, stuff happens, adversity happens," Henry told reporters after the Titans' final game of the 2022 season. "Did we want to win the division and have a great record? Yeah, but it didn't happen this year, so what are you going to do? It's over with now. All we can do is go back to work and be thankful for the journey and everybody and their efforts, and look forward to next year."