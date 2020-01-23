Titans Fan Threatens to Kill Barbershop Employees After AFC Championship Loss

Nashville police have arrested a Tennessee Titans fan who reportedly threatened to kill everyone in a local business after the team lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game according to NBC News 4. On Jan. 19, police responded to a barbershop in the area on a report of a man wearing a Titans jersey walking into the store and pointing a gun at the employees. One of the victims told police that Timothy L. Douglas is a frequent customer at the barbershop and he entered the store angrily.

Douglas reportedly pulled the gun at one victim who walked in right after him. He pointed the gun at his face and said: “I don’t play, and I’ll kill everyone of you,” before leaving the store. Police said the type of gun Douglas used was a silver Ruger semi-automatic handgun with a black handle. He does have a criminal record as he has had felony probation violation convictions from 2004 and 2006. He was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and felony weapon possession. Bond is set at $70,000.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Titans fell to the Chiefs 35-24 and they just missed out on the Super Bowl. It was a strong run for the team as they took down the defending champion New England Patriots and the No. 1-seeded Baltimore Ravens before losing to the Chiefs.

“It’s tough — I’m kind of in shock a little bit,” Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill said after the game via the team’s official website. “You don’t prepare yourself for this outcome. Everything in your preparation and your mind is: ‘We’re going to win this game.’ So when it hits, it hits hard. I love this team, I love these guys, the way we competed this year.

“It hurts. You feel the pain across the locker room and how far we’ve come, only to come up short from our end goal. It hurts. It’s going to take a while to get over.”

The Titans finished the regular season with a 9-7 record and just qualified for the playoffs. As disappointed the Titans and their fans are about how the season ended, they proved they can hang with the best teams in the league and they should be a Super Bowl contender next year.