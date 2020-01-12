Titans’ RB Derrick Henry Impresses Social Media With All-White Outfit Ahead of Playoff Game

Hall of Fame defender Deion Sanders once said: “if you look good, you feel good. If you feel good, you play good. If you play good, they pay good.” This is a fitting statement for Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry. He showed up for Saturday night’s playoff game in an all-white suit, which many fans believed would set the stage for a massive playoff performance.

When this photo was posted on social media, the overwhelming response from fans and analysts alike was adoration. This look was impressive, and they believed that it only meant that Henry would be running straight through the Ravens defense for 200-plus yards.

“Titans by 90,” one user wrote. Another asked how it was possible to fit 30 carries for 300 yards in a 14-second video. Others simply said that Henry knew he was about to turn heads during the playoff battle with a huge performance.

Of course, the comments were not simply limited to on-field performances and the amount of yards that Henry would gain against a solid defense. There were many that simply wanted to focus on the running back’s style.

As some fans pointed out on Twitter, Henry looked like he could have been a member of the “Millennium” era Backstreet Boys. The all-white suit would certainly fit in during a performance of “I Want It That Way,” and one user even tried to Photoshop Henry into a band photo.

The Backstreet Boys were not the only options listed, however. There were some fans that believed Henry could be a cast member of The Matrix Reloaded with this outfit. One user simply compared the running back to Morgan Freeman’s version of God from Bruce Almighty.

The exact purpose of the all-white outfit was not revealed by Henry, but that did not ultimately matter to the fans. They were simply fired up after seeing him so prepared for the primetime battle. Defeating the Baltimore Ravens will not be easy given the sheer number of ways in which this team can make plays, but Henry has the ability to put the Titans on his back and gallop to victory.

Whether or not this happens remains to be seen, but the fans are ready after seeing the Backstreet Boys-style outfit. Kickoff for Saturday’s game is set for 8:15 p.m. ET.

Photo Credit: Elsa/Getty