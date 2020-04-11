Timothy Brown’s Death Mourned by NFL and ‘MASH’ Fans

Timothy Brown, a former NFL running back and actor, died on April 4 after suffering from dementia. He passed away in Palm Springs, California, at the age of 82. According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, Brown’s family felt that his football career played a role in him developing dementia.

Following his death, fans of his work in the NFL and on the silver screen went into mourning. Many had grown up watching Brown shine on the football field or in various acting roles, and they were saddened by this death. Those that hadn’t grown up with him had learned about his careers through highlights or reruns. Brown had a considerable number of fans, which led to an outpouring of comments on social media, as well as statements from the Philadelphia Eagles.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Timmy Brown was an all-time great Eagle and one of the most dynamic multipurpose players of his era. He overcame many obstacles in his life to enjoy success both as an athlete and as an entertainer,” Philadelphia Eagles chairman and CEO Jeffrey Lurie said in a statement. “A three-time Pro Bowler and member of our 1960 NFL Championship team, Timmy excelled as a running back and return specialist with his incredible athleticism and signature versatility. He was one of the most exciting players to watch during his career. Those who knew him well have said they will remember him for his outgoing, uplifting personality and the connections he built with his teammates and the community. Our thoughts are with his loved ones during this time.”

​

Sylvester Stallone has a message for all you @Eagles fans: “Keep punching, Philly!” https://t.co/I56lgw5J9v pic.twitter.com/w4mQSdmYCT — Action News on 6abc (@6abc) January 23, 2018

One interesting detail that arose following Brown’s death is that he impacted a future star in Hollywood. The Philadelphia Inquirer’s obituary revealed that Sylvester Stallone looked up to Brown and called him his “boyhood hero.” The Eagles actually used this information in 2003 when they opened Lincoln Financial Field. Stallone was on hand for the celebration and was wearing a No. 22 jersey.

​

He and Ugly John just disappeared after season one. Shame. Added needed diversity to the show. The Korean War has soldiers from all over the world but everyone on MASH was from the States. — @graphartist (@graphartist) April 8, 2020

Many fans of the show made it very clear that they missed Brown. He only appeared in one season of M*A*S*H but then simply disappeared from the cast. They didn’t have a reason why, but they were forever saddened by this change to the show. These fans wanted more Spearchucker.

​

What?! Not Spearchucker!!! — Wicca Queen (@Ash17761863) April 7, 2020

Brown appeared in multiple projects throughout his acting career. This includes Gus, Nashville and T.J. Hooker. However, he drew the most attention for his work on M*A*S*H. The former NFL star portrayed Cpl. Judson in the 1970 movie, but he switched to a different character on the show. He played the role of Capt. Oliver Harmon “Spearchucker” Jones.

​

Brown is the only player in Philadelphia history to return a kickoff 105 yards for a touchdown, and the only Eagle to return two kickoffs, 90/93-yarders for touchdowns in the same game. RIP Spearchucker — Cliff Scowen (@scooperzed666) April 7, 2020

Many M*A*S*H fans made it quite clear that they were fans of Brown’s work both on the football field and on the TV screen. They rooted for him as he helped the team secure two NFL Championships and then later grew entertained by his acting skills. Although they never forgot some of the impressive stats that he compiled.

​

Old enough to remember him and the dirty hits the cowboys did to him. — J.P. Shepard (@ruinsofegypt) April 7, 2020

Many fans were introduced to Brown’s playmaking ability when he returned two kicks for touchdowns against the Dallas Cowboys. The players that witnessed this production firsthand were upset and decided to use some less-than-honorable tactics the next time they faced off with Brown. Lee Roy Jordan hit Brown in the face with an elbow after an incomplete pass, knocking out nine teeth and giving him a concussion.

​

Rest in peace, Timmy Brown—native Hoosier, elusive halfback/return man and three-time Pro Bowl player. Brown ended his NFL career with the ’68 NFL champion Baltimore Colts before moving on to Hollywood. — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) April 7, 2020

Brown made his name known as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles, but he finished his career with the Baltimore Colts. He was traded to Robert Irsay’s team in 1968 and helped them reach Super Bowl III. Brown later retired following the loss to the Jets and quarterback Joe Namath and headed to Hollywood to start his acting career.

​

Timmy Brown was a huge part of my early Eagles-fandom in the early 60s. Terrific player. Exciting player. And, in the film M*A*S*H, he had a very funny ball carrying scene. RIP 22. https://t.co/nxirHuMRhv — Dave Sims (@TheDaveSimsShow) April 7, 2020

Brown was viewed as someone that helped create an entire generation of fans with his plays. Whether it was professional wrestler the Blue Meanie or Eagles sideline reporter Howard Eskin, there was a multitude of supporters that remembered the way Brown changed the NFL. In fact, Brown was so productive that his 62 touchdowns are the sixth-most in Eagles history.