Tim Tebow Sends Spiritual Thanksgiving Message to Fans

Tim Tebow has a lot to be thankful for, so when it was Thanksgiving Day, he sent a spiritual message to his fans. On Twitter, Tebow wrote, “‘Give thanks to the Lord, for he is good; his love endures forever.’ 1 Chronicles 16:34 Happy Thanksgiving!” From there, a ton of his fans responded on his comments section with messages to him.

“Thank you for being real about Jesus and being a real man at the same time. This is coming from a Tennessee fan. For real I just love your walk for Jesus thanks for that,” one fan wrote.

“I know you probably don’t read these tweets but I just sent the exact same verse out on Twitter! Happy Thanksgiving and thank you for your public witness for Christ,” another fan wrote.

“Amen! Happy Thanksgiving!!! Wahhh, prayers for SoCal….woken up earlier by crazy sound on cell for flash floods,” another fan said to Tebow.

This Thanksgiving was an emotional one for the former Florida Gators quarterback because he spent it without his dog Bronco. The week before Thanksgiving Bronco passed away and Tebow said goodbye to him.

“One of the toughest goodbyes. Wanted to make a special tribute to the sweetest boy ever – thank you for all the joy you brought and all the memories,” Tebow wrote. “Aunt Patty, thank you for loving him, and thank you to all the other people including Miss Shea and Miss Mindy for sharing so much love with Bronco. If you had the pleasure of meeting Bronco, one of the best dogs ever, I would love to hear your story.”

Tebow’s fiancee, Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, responded to Tebow’s post by saying, “I wish I could take your heartache my love. My heart is broken too! Bronco was the sweetest son in the de whol wide wold.”

Tebow played for Florida from 2006-2009 and he helped the team win two national titles during that span. He was named SEC Player of the Year in 2008 and 2009 and he won the Heisman Trophy in 2007. Tebow was then drafted by the Denver Broncos in the first round in 2010 and he spent two seasons there before moving on the New York Jets in 2012. Tebow is currently a college football analyst on ESPN and the SEC Network and he’s also a member of the New York Mets as he plays in their minor league system.