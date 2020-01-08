Tim McGraw Reacts to Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa Referencing Him in NFL Draft Declaration

Monday afternoon, Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa revealed that he is declaring for the 2020 NFL Draft with the hope of continuing his football career. He turned heads while doing so, opting to quote a song from Tim McGraw. The country superstar has since responded to this quote, saying that he is inspired by the young QB’s spirit.

“I’d like to leave you all with this, from one of my favorite Tim McGraw songs: ‘When you get where you’re going, don’t forget, turn back around, and help the next one in line, always stay humble and kind,” Tagovailoa said. “Thank you all so so much, God bless, and Roll Tide.”

McGraw’s song, “Humble and Kind” is an award winner for the country singer. It won the 2017 Grammy for Best Country Song and the 2016 CMT Music Video of the Year. The song also apparently became a favorite of the Alabama QB.

Questions have been swirling about Tagovailoa’s future since he suffered a season-ending hip injury against Mississippi State in mid-November. He was eligible to return to Alabama for one more season after undergoing surgery in Houston, but there were many that believed he would still leave for the NFL.

At the time of his injury, Tagovailoa was viewed as the top option in the upcoming draft, but he has since been supplanted by LSU’s Joe Burrow. The Heisman Trophy winner has the Tigers in the National Championship game, and he will have the opportunity to finish off his college career with another big victory in primetime. Burrow is viewed as the top option in the NFL Draft, likely heading to the Cincinnati Bengals.

According to a mock draft by CBS Sports, Tagovailoa will not have to wait long to hear his name called. He is currently expected to land with the Miami Dolphins at the fifth overall pick. Although this will likely depend on his recovery from the hip injury.

Regardless of where he ultimately lands, the football fan in McGraw will be following Tagoviloa’s career with great interest. He appreciated the shout-out during the draft announcement, and he is excited about the young QB’s future.

That being said, McGraw would prefer if Tagovailoa did not defeat his beloved Tennessee Titans on a regular basis.

