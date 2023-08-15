Alex Collins, Former Ravens and Seahawks Running Back, Dead at 28

Alex Collins, a former NFL running back who spent time with the Seattle Seahawks and Baltimore Ravens, died on Sunday night. He was 28 years old. The cause of death was a motorcycle accident as Collins crashed into a sport-utility vehicle in Lauderdale Lakes, Florida, according to the Broward County Sheriff's Office (per ESPN). The SUV was making a left turn when Collins' motorcycle hit its rear passenger side, causing him to go through a window and come to rest inside the vehicle. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

"Alex was cherished by his family and friends as well as supporters from all around the world," Collins' family said in a statement Monday night. "All who truly know him can attest to his drive, determination, and larger-than-life personality."

Rest in Peace Alex Collins. 4th and 25 will live forever



pic.twitter.com/R6zFMN6v5o — Riley (@Ri_S_OB) August 15, 2023

Collins was selected in the fifth round by the Seahawks in the 2016 NFL Draft. He was waived by the Seahawks before the 2017 season but was quickly signed by the Ravens where he rushed for 973 yards and six touchdowns in 15 games. Collins was back with the team in 2018 and rushed for 411 yards and seven touchdowns in 10 games. He was waived by the Ravens in March 2019 and did not play during the 2019 season due to a suspension.

In November 2020, Collins signed a contract with the Seahawks and started on the practice squad. He was quickly elevated to the active roster and played in three games. Collins was back with the team in 2021 and rushed for 411 yards and two touchdowns in 11 games. Collins did not play in the NFL last season but did sign a contract with the Memphis Showboards of the USFL in January of this year. He was placed on injured reserve on May 4.

"The Seahawks family along with the 12s are so saddened to hear of Alex's passing," Seahawks executive VP/general manager John Schneider said in a statement. "Alex's infectious smile and classic river dance skills will forever be missed. Alex would light up a room and was beloved by our entire building. He enjoyed life and attacked it on the football field. He was one of the most productive runners in SEC history. Our sincere condolences to his immediate family, the Gatewood family, and his agent Kelli Masters. You will be forever be missed, Alex. On behalf of Jody Allen, Pete Carroll, Chuck Arnold, Chad Morton and the entire Seahawks community, rest in peace brother."

Such a fun player to watch, so sad man



Rest in Peace Alex Collins 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/W8QYoeAjqJ — The Ravens Realm (@RealmRavens) August 15, 2023

"Alex was a joy to be around and someone whose light shined brightly," Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said in a statement. "I'll always remember him for being a great teammate who had an uplifting spirit that impacted everyone he encountered. He was also a smart player who ran with unlimited determination, and he contributed to a lot of our success during his time in Baltimore. We send our heartfelt condolences and support to Alex's family. May he now rest in God's eternal peace."

Collins played college football at the University of Arkansas and rushed for 1,000 yards in three consecutive seasons. He is just one of five players in SEC history to rush for 1,000 yards in three straight seasons, along with Herschel Walker, Kevin Faulk, Darren McFadden and Benny Snell Jr., according to ESPN Stats & Information research.

"We are so saddened by the sudden and tragic passing of Alex Collins," the Arkansas Razorbacks football team said. "He was a legendary Razorback and an even better person. His love for the Razorbacks and desire to be a Hog was undeniable. We will miss him greatly. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time."