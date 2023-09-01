Tiger Woods Is 'Really Engaged' According to Fellow PGA Tour Policy Board Member Rory McIlroy

Tiger Woods a making an early impact as a member of the PGA Tour Policy Board. Last week, Roy McIlroy talked about Woods becoming a board member on Aug. 1 and said he's been "really engaged" and looking to do what's best for the players on the PGA Tour.

"I think Tiger being on the board ... it's meaningful that he's on it," McIlroy said at the East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, per Sports Illustrated. "He's certainly been spending more time on it that I have. He's been talking to some people. He's been talking to a lot of people. He's really engaged in just trying to get the best outcome for the players on the PGA Tour. So I think his difference has been felt already. I think it will only continue. His presence on there will only continue to grow as we head towards that December 31st deadline."

That deadline is for the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia to finalize the details of the "framework agreement" between the parties that was announced in June. Woods was appointed to the board after 40 players requested the golf legend be added to the board as soon as possible. With Woods joining the board, the governing documents are being amended to ensure that player directors must have involvement in and approve big decisions. The player directors are Woods, McIlroy, Patrick Cantlay, Charley Hoffman and Peter Malnari, and there are also six independent directors.

"I think the one thing that we talked about this time last year was guaranteeing the product, guaranteeing that the best fields are going to show up," McIlroy said. "Obviously that mandatory part has been taken out. So it will be interesting to see what happens and see how many guys show up and how that all goes.

"I think there's incentives now for the signature events for everyone to show up because the FedEx Cup points are higher and you really get a—you have an advantage being in those fields by finishing in the top 50 the previous year. So I'm excited to see how that all plays out." Woods has not played since withdrawing from the Masters in April. He's still dealing with injuries he suffered in a car accident in February 2021.