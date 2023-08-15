Father of Two Found Dead After Attending LIV Golf Tournament: Jarred Schultz Discovered in Wooded Area

A father of two from West Virginia was found dead two days after he went missing from the LIV Golf Tournament, according to the New York Post. Jarred David Schultz was reported missing by a friend who last saw him on Aug. 5 at the two-day event in White Sulphur Springs. His body was found later that afternoon in a wooded area off a highway close to multiple hotels, Lewisburg Police said in a social media post.

"There is no foul play suspected in this incident at this time," Lewisburg Police Chief Chris Teubert said. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to Mr. Schultz family and friends in this very difficult time. According to Golf Digest, was last spotted at the Brier Patch Bar & Grill near a Super 8 in Lewisburg before he disappeared. Megan Copley shared more details about the disappearance via Facebook.

"The boys were staying at the Super 8 in Lewisburg. After the tournament on Saturday, they went back to the hotel and went to the Briar Patch across the street for food," Copley wrote. "This is where they remained all evening until Jarred went missing. Bart last saw him in the parking lot of the Briar Patch, talking on his phone around 11:45pm and when he turned around he was gone. Our last known communication with him was a text to me at 12:39am Sunday morning. Bart was actively looking for him from the moment he disappeared. The police in Lewisburg have all the texts and information we have on our end to help them in the search.

"Bart drove to Lewisburg and picked Jarred up in Charleston at his work on Friday. Jarred left his truck at work and we confirmed yesterday afternoon that it is still there. The police in Lewisburg have pinged his phone, but it's a 3-4 mile radius on the ping. This area has been searched, but there are also locations in this radius that are dangerous and can't be searched safely by foot. Jarred's phone has been dead since about 9am yesterday morning and there's been no activity on his bank account."

On Aug, 9, Schultz's wife, Lauren, revealed that a celebration of life for her husband was set for Aug. 11 at the Delta Hotel in Barboursville, West Virginia. "Me and my kids have received so much love from family and friends," Lauren wrote in the Facebook post. It's been overwhelming, but so appreciated."