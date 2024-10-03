TikTok Star Mr. Prada Arrested for Death of Therapist Found Dead in Tarp Along Road

Law enforcement officials have apprehended a popular TikTok content creator in connection with the death of a therapist in Louisiana. Terryon Ishmael Thomas, a 20-year-old TikTok influencer known online as "Mr. Prada 456," was taken into custody on Tuesday night in Dallas, Texas.

Thomas, who hails from Newellton in northern Louisiana, faces charges related to the death of William Nicholas Abraham, a 69-year-old therapist from Baton Rouge, reported USA Today. The victim, William Nicholas Abraham, was found deceased on Sunday, Sept. 29. His body was discovered partially concealed along Highway 51, between Fluker and the Village of Tangipahoa, approximately 60 miles northeast of Baton Rouge. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office reported that Abraham's remains were wrapped in a tarp when found.

Following an examination, the local coroner determined that Abraham's death resulted from blunt force trauma to the head and ruled it a homicide. Casey Hicks of the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office described it as a "very physical, very violent death," according to the BBC.

According to his professional biography, Abraham was a multifaceted individual who worked as a life coach, licensed professional counselor, motivational speaker, and author. His practice was based in Baton Rouge's Mid City South neighborhood. Additionally, Abraham's obituary revealed that he was a former Catholic priest who had made regular appearances on local television.

The investigation leading to Thomas's arrest involved several key developments. Authorities discovered that Abraham's vehicle was missing following the discovery of his body. Surveillance footage allegedly identified Thomas as the last person seen driving the victim's car. During an attempted traffic stop in Baton Rouge, the suspect reportedly resisted arrest, collided with a police vehicle, and fled the scene before crashing.

A search of Thomas's apartment allegedly uncovered evidence of a "violent physical altercation," including "a significant amount of blood" and unspecified weapons. Witnesses reportedly observed Thomas dragging "an object wrapped in a blue-coloured tarp" into the therapist's car on Saturday, Sept. 28, the day before Abraham's body was found. Video surveillance footage purportedly showed Abraham arriving at Thomas's apartment complex earlier that day, wearing the same clothes in which his body was later discovered, reported the BBC.

As of Wednesday, Thomas remained in custody in Dallas without bond. He faces charges including second-degree murder, obstruction of justice, aggravated criminal damage to property, resisting an officer, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. The suspect is awaiting extradition to Louisiana. Per USA Today, the motive for the alleged crime remains unclear, and authorities have not specified whether Thomas and Abraham were previously acquainted or if Thomas was a client of the therapist.

Thomas's online presence has added an element of public interest to the case. His TikTok account, which boasts over 4.3 million followers, features content primarily aimed at Gen Z audiences, covering topics such as school, relationships, and trends. The profile picture on his account shows his face with black X's crossed over the eyes and mouth. His most recent post, uploaded three days prior to his arrest, depicted him lifting weights to the soundtrack of Katy Perry's "I'm His, He's Mine," reported the BBC.

As the investigation continues, law enforcement officials are urging anyone with information about the case to come forward. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office has provided a contact number (985-902-2008) for those wishing to share information. Additionally, anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa's tip line at 1-800-554-5245 or via their website, www.tangicrimestoppers.com.

Hicks emphasized the ongoing nature of the investigation, stating, via the BBC, "This is an ongoing investigation that will take time to gather further evidence." She added, "I hope that this arrest may bring some closure and assurance to friends and family."