Tiger Woods Says He Won’t Play in President’s Cup Unless All Players Agree to It

Tiger Woods is only going to play in the President’s Cup this year if his teammates want him to. The captain of U.S team recently talked to reporters about the event which will take place in Australia later this year and he said if assistant captains and the eight qualifiers want him to play, they will likely compete. And even then, it’s possible he still won’t play.

“My job as the captain is to put together the best team possible,” Woods said during a conference call Monday to discuss the eight players who qualified for the team following the BMW Championship via ESPN. “Trying to put together the best 12 guys. We’ll be going through the whole process of having communication with the top eight guys and vice-captains.

“That is something that we’ll certainly talk about. Ultimately it’ll be my call. But I want to have all of their opinions before that decision is made.”

Some of the players on the team include Brooks Koepka who is the No. 1 player in the world as well as Dustin Johnson, BMW champion Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele, Matt Kuchar, Webb Simpson, Patrick Cantlay and Bryson DeChambeau.

“It’s an amazing team of younger guys,” Woods said via USA Today. “The team is pretty fired up about playing in Australia. It’s everything you could dream of, having an opportunity to be the captain of this great young team, and it’s something that I’m thoroughly looking forward to, and I can’t wait until December.”

It looked like Woods was going to be a lock to play in the President’s Cup after winning the Masters in April. However, since then, Woods has struggled to get another going in the last six tournaments he has played in which included two cuts and one withdrawal. Earlier this month, Woods took himself out of THE NORTHERN TRUST tournament due to an injury.

“Due to a mild oblique strain that led to pain and stiffness, I have to withdraw from THE NORTHERN TRUST,” Woods said in a statement. “I went for treatment early Friday morning, but unfortunately, I’m still unable to compete.

Woods was able to return to action and play in the BMW Championship. In that tournament, Woods finished tied for 37th place as he was seven-under-par.