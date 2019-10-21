Tiger Woods Fans Weigh in After His Ex, Elin Nordegren, Welcomes Baby

Tiger Woods’ ex-wife, Elin Nordegren, recently welcomed her third child and it was first with boyfriend Jordan Cameron. And once fans heard the news of this, they were all over social media as they started to share their thoughts on Nordegren’s new baby. Radar Online was one of the first to report the news, and there were a few fans to comment on Facebook. One fan said, “I hope she is happy,” while another fan said “This girl is only known for birthing children of athletes.”

The comments continued with one fan saying, “Why is this news,” while another fan said, “Elin’s new man is way hotter than Tiger’s balding, cheating a–! Hope she has a long happy marriage with her much hotter new man!!!” Another person agreed when it comes to Nordegren’s boyfriend by saying, ” Mother of God, that’s a beautiful man.”

Cameron, 31, is a former NFL player who played for the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins. His best season was in 2013 when he posted 80 receptions for 917 yards and seven touchdowns. He announced his retirement from the NFL in 2017 after suffering several concussions during his career.

“If I didn’t get concussions, I’d probably keep playing,” Cameron said at the time via NFL.com. “It’s one of those things. I can’t risk my mental health in the future. I don’t have any symptoms now. I’m perfectly fine. But they can’t tell me with 100 percent certainty that if I keep playing and I get more concussions, that I’m going to be OK.

“I’m not risking that at all. There’s nothing more important than your health. It’s just not worth it to me.”

So Cameron is now a family man with Nordegren who also has two children with Woods — Charlie, 10 and Sam, 12. The couple currently lives in West Palm Beach.

As for Woods, he was recently seen in Japan to play in a tournament and help promote Nike.

“I always love coming back to Tokyo,” Woods wrote on Instagram. “Had a great time with everyone at Nike Harajuku today. Thank you to [Nike Tokyo] and to everyone who came out!”

This will be the first time in 2006 Woods has played an event in Tokyo. This will also be the first time Woods has played in an event this year after having an arthroscopic procedure done on his knee back in August.