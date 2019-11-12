Tiger Woods Drops F-Bomb in Radio Interview When Talking About Future Plans

Tiger Woods is gearing up for the Presidents Cup and it sounds like he’s very relaxed. The golf legend was recently on an Australian radio show called Hot Breakfast and Woods was asked about his plans for when he retires. As Woods answered, he dropped an F-Bomb which caught the radio host off-guard.

“For me, it’ll be simple,” Woods said. “I love spearfishing. I love being in the water, I love hunting. I like going on hunting trips, fishing trips and diving trip so to me, just being out in nature is the f—ing ultimate best.”

The hosts, Wil Anderson and Luke Darcy, were very surprised about the move by Woods and what’s makes it more entertaining is that Woods continued to talk like it was not a big deal. He went on to say, “I don’t like being around a lot of people in that regard. “I like to be out in nature because that’s what I grew up, that’s what I do, golf is always out in nature so for me, that’s the ultimate best.”

Woods has put together a pretty strong 2019 season. In April, Woods won the Masters and it was the fifth time he won the major event. Last month, Woods won the Zozo Championship in Japan and that was his 82nd PGA Tour victory which ties an all-time record.

“Well, it’s a big number,” Woods said after the event “It’s about consistency and doing it for a long period of time. Sam did it into his 50s, and I’m in my early to mid-40s. So it’s about being consistent and doing it for a very long period of time. I’ve been very fortunate to have had the career I’ve had so far.

“To have won this tournament in Japan, it’s just so ironic because I’ve always been a global player. I’ve always played all around the world, and to tie the record outside the United States is pretty cool.”

So Woods, who has won 15 major championships, is the right person to get advice from for struggling golfers, right? Anderson and Darcy asked Woods what advice he would give to golfers who are newcomers and he said starting small is key.

“To get better, I would say more than anything try to make little swings and build-up, make bigger swings but hit the ball in the middle of the face,” Woods said. “That’s something I stress with every single junior golfer and every amateur, start with a little pitch shot 10 yards, and then 20, 30. Work your way out and try to hit the ball in the middle of the face.”