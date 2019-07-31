Tiger Woods Announces Next Golf Tournament

One of the most famous figures in golf history is heading back to the links for another competition. Wednesday morning, Tiger Woods announced on Twitter that he would be taking part in the FedExCup playoffs. He listed two separate tournaments that will be played in early August.

🐅 @TigerWoods finishes when THE NORTHERN TRUST was played @LibNatGolf.. 2009 – T2

2013 – T2 Third time is the charm? pic.twitter.com/P32aXxmFoe — THE NORTHERN TRUST (@TheNTGolf) July 31, 2019

Woods will be starting with the Northern Trust at Liberty National Golf Club in New Jersey. This competition runs from Aug. 8 to 11 and provides a $9.25 million purse to the victor. Both times that the Northern Trust has been held at Liberty National Golf Club (2009, 2013), Woods finished tied for second place.

The second tournament on his docket will be the BMW Championship, which will be held at the Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois. Woods has been triumphant in this tournament twice in his career (2007, 2009), and he will be looking for a third victory on Aug. 13-18.

If Woods can finish in the top 30 after these two upcoming tournaments, he will earn a return trip to the Tour Championship, where he won for the 80th time last season. He currently sits in 27th place and needs to turn in a strong performance New Jersey and Medinah.

After winning the Masters in April, Woods has been fairly quiet in the golf world. He has participated in only 10 tournaments since April, including one non-major — the Memorial Tournament. The purpose was to preserve his health. In fact, Woods skipped the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational in Memphis in order to prepare for these upcoming tournaments.

“I’m going to take a couple of weeks off and get ready for the playoffs,” Woods said, according to Golfweek. “We’ve got the playoffs coming up, and anything can happen. Last year I almost stole the whole FedExCup at the very end. If it wasn’t for (Justin Rose’s) little break there at the bunker, it could have been interesting. So get ready for those events. And after that then have a break.”

No matter the reason, Woods will hope for a strong performance in early August. Although he would likely settle for a smaller outcry on social media compared to the one he faced after winning the Masters in April.