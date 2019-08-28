Tiger Woods Announces Arthroscopic Procedure on Left Knee

Tiger Woods announced on Tuesday he had an arthroscopic procedure done on his left knee last week to repair some cartilage damage. He is expecting to return to action in October for a PGA Tour event in Japan.

“I expect Tiger to make a full recovery,” Dr. Vern Cooley said who performed the surgery on Woods. “We did what was needed, and also examined the entire knee. There were no additional problems.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Wood also released a statement saying that he will return to practice soon.

“I’d like to thank Dr. Cooley and his team,” Woods said. “I’m walking now and hope to resume practice in the next few weeks. I look forward to traveling and playing in Japan in October.”

Woods will be ready for the President’s Cup which will take place in Australia in December. However, there’s a chance Woods may not play in the event despite being the captain of the team.

“My job as the captain is to put together the best team possible,” Woods said during a conference call to discuss the eight players who qualified for the team following the BMW Championship via ESPN. “Trying to put together the best 12 guys. We’ll be going through the whole process of having communication with the top eight guys and vice-captains.

“That is something that we’ll certainly talk about. Ultimately it’ll be my call. But I want to have all of their opinions before that decision is made.”

It looked like Woods was going to be a lock to play in the President’s Cup after winning the Masters in April. However, since then, Woods has struggled to get another going in the last six tournaments he has played in which included two cuts and one withdrawal. Earlier this month, Woods took himself out of THE NORTHERN TRUST tournament due to an injury.

“Due to a mild oblique strain that led to pain and stiffness, I have to withdraw from THE NORTHERN TRUST,” Woods said in a statement. “I went for treatment early Friday morning, but unfortunately, I’m still unable to compete.

Woods was able to return to action and play in the BMW Championship. In that tournament, Woods finished tied for 37th place as he was seven-under-par. He failed to qualify for the PGA Tour Championship in Atlanta this past weekend, an event he won last year.