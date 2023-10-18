Colts Starting Quarterback Anthony Richardson to Miss Remainder of 2023 Season

The Indianapolis Colts just suffered a big loss. The team announced on Wednesday that starting quarterback Anthony Richardson will miss the remainder of the 2023 season due to a shoulder injury. Richardson will undergo season-ending surgery to repair his right shoulder after suffering an AC joint sprain against the Tennessee Titans on Oct. 8.

"After consultation with our medical staff, Anthony, and those close to him, it has been determined that he will undergo surgery to repair his injured shoulder, which will end his season," Colts owner Jim Irsay said in a statement. "Anthony is a competitor, and we know how difficult and disappointing this is for him and our team. We collected several medical opinions and we felt this was the best course of action for his long-term health. We anticipate a full recovery and there is no doubt Anthony has a promising future. In the meantime, I love the fight of this team and I'm excited for the opportunity we have ahead of us. It starts this week with Cleveland."

Richardson was placed on injured reserve last week. The rookie quarterback and the Colts then determined that surgery would be the best course of action based on all the information they received. The Colts, who are 3-3 on the year, will go with veteran Gardner Minshew as their starting quarterback for the rest of the year.

"This will be a great learning experience for him moving forward," Colts head coach Shane Steichen said about Richardson, per ESPN. "He'll be engaged, he'll be in the meetings, he'll be at practice, and he'll learn this year sitting back and watching and learning ... When you go through tough times, it'll make you stronger and this is a tough time for any player. [It's] your rookie year, you want to be out there with his teammates. I know he's crushed about it, too. But I think it'll help him make stronger."

Richardson, 21, was selected by the Colts No. 4 overall in this year's draft. Through four games this season, Richardson completed 60 percent of his passes and threw for 577 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. He played college football for the Florida Gators and threw for 2,549 yards and 17 touchdowns while rushing for 654 yards and nine touchdowns in 2022.