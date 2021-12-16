‘Thursday Night Football’: Time, Channel and How to Watch Chiefs vs. Chargers

It’s Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season, and one of the best games of the week takes place tonight. The red-hot Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Los Angeles Chargers for the battle of first place in the AFC West. The Week 15 edition of Thursday Night Football will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET on Fox and the NFL Network. It will also stream on Amazon Prime Video, Fox Sports App, NFL App and the Yahoo Sports App.

The Chiefs (9-4) have won their last six games after getting blown out by the Tennesee Titans in Week 7. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes has played solid in the win streak, completing 63% of his passes with 1,549 yards, nine touchdowns and three interceptions with a 91.1 passer rating. Mahomes and Chiefs are coming off a dominating performance against the Las Vegas Raiders, beating them 48-9.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Anytime you can put together four or five turnovers in a game, you’re probably going to come out on the right end of the stick there,” Cheifs head coach Andy Reid said, per the team’s official website. “It’s very easy to take a step down from just having played that team four weeks ago – three games ago – but the guys didn’t. They knew the urgency that was needed, and they did a great job with it.”

The Chargers (8-5) have won their last two games, including a 37-21 victory over the New York Giants this past weekend. They come into tonight’s game with a lot of confidence as they defeated the Chiefs earlier this year. Quarterback Justin Herbert has become of the top young quarterbacks in the NFL, completing 67% of his passes while throwing for 3,822 yards, 30 touchdowns and 11 interceptions with a 100.3 passer rating.

“I think the more you learn, the more you realize that you don’t know as much as you think you do,” Herbert said to reporters earlier this month, per the Chargers’ official website. “I think this past year, you kind of find out that there’s so much more that goes into football than what I expected; defenses, the way the linebackers lineup, where the safeties rotate and how they disguise things. Those are things that we didn’t really get the time to spend on last year, it was more of learning the offense and just getting ready to play football. The more you kind of dive into it, the more there is.”