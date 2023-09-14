'Thursday Night Football' 2023: Time, Channel and How to Watch Vikings vs. Eagles





Thursday Night Football is back on Prime Video. For the second year in a row, the NFL will have games on the streaming service, and it starts tonight when the Minnesota Vikings take on the Philadelphia Eagles. The 2023 season premiere of Thursday Night Football will start at 8:15 p.m. ET and stream exclusively on Prime Video. Pregame coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET.

The Vikings (0-1) are coming to a 20-17 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Despite falling in the season opener, quarterback Kirk Cousins had a strong showing, throwing for 344 yards and two touchdowns with one interception. Also, wide receiver Justin Jefferson caught nine passes for 150 yards in the loss.

Vikings coach Kevin McConnel knows his team has to come out strong quickly since they are playing on a short week. "We didn't get it done [Sunday], and that's where we've got to go back and acknowledge on a short week the things that both we caused ourselves, the things that the opponent caused, and then what opportunities did we miss possibly in the game on any one of our three phases that the outcome would've been different, so I think there's all of the above involved as we comprehend [Sunday] with a mindset of moving forward," he said, per the Vikings' official website.

The Eagles (1-0) are coming off a 25-20 victory over the New England Patriots. Quarterback Jalen Hurts did not have a big performance against New England, throwing for 170 yards and one touchdown. Kicker Jake Elliott was the offensive MVP, scoring 12 of the Eagles' 25 points this past Sunday. His performance led to him being named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for the fourth time in his career.

"It's easy for us to grow and always better when you win and so give a lot of credit to Jake Elliott," Hurts said, per the Eagles' official website. "I don't like him kicking. But you know, he showed up and he made big-time, big-time plays all night for us. That was huge."

The Thursday Night Football coverage will led by Charissa Thompson, and she will be joined by former NFL stars Tony Gonzalez, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Andrew Whitworth and Richard Sherman. Play-by-play announcer Al Michaels and multi-Emmy-winning analyst Kirk Herbstreit call the main broadcast each week, with sideline reports from Kaylee Hartung.