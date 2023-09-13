Matt Ryan Trolled With 28-3 Joke During NFL Broadcasting Debut

The NFL broadcasting career of Matt Ryan got off to an interesting start. The former Atlanta Falcons and Indianapolis Colts quarterback was in the CBS broadcast booth with Andrew Catalon on Sunday calling the Minnesota Vikings' season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And while talking about the game, Catalon took a shot at Ryan for the Falcons Super Bowl collapse in 2017.

"This game feels like it should be 28-3 in favor of Minnesota, why is it still 10-10?" Catalon said. Ryan, who was also with former New York Giants running back Tiki Barber, answered the question and showed no sign of anger or annoyance. The broadcast went on and the Buccaneers went on to defeat the Vikings 20-17.

The announcer really hit Matt Ryan with a 28-3 joke 💀 pic.twitter.com/yQXupnPAdG — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) September 10, 2023

Ryan was the quarterback for the Falcons when they went on a run to the Super Bowl. They led Tom Brady and the New England Patriots 28-3 in the third quarter of the Super Bowl but made costly mistakes and ended up losing 34-28 in overtime. While Ryan takes heat for the loss, he played well, completing 17 of his 23 passes for 284 yards, two touchdowns and a passer rating of 144.1. Ryan has the fourth-highest passer rating for a quarterback in the Super Bowl and the highest passer rating in the big game for a QB who lost.

In 2022, Ryan appeared on The Pat McAfee Show to talk about the Super Bowl loss. "I think it's always somewhere in there, right?" Ryan said, per Audacy. "I think it's always somewhere in there and I don't see that as a bad thing. Obviously, we would've loved for that game to have gone differently, there's no doubt about it. But, it didn't and there's not s—t we can do about it now. And so if you don't use that as a learning opportunity, as an opportunity to be better and to be better the next time you're in it, then it's wasted."

Ryan was selected No. 3 overall by the Falcons in the 2008 NFL Draft. In his career, Ryan was named Offensive Rookie of the Year, Offensive Player of the Year, NFL MVP, First-Team All-Pro and he was selected to the Pro Bowl four times. He was traded to the Colts last year and had his worst season, throwing for 3,057 yards, 14 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 12 games.