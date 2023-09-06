Philadelphia Eagles LB Haason Reddick on How Team Can Win Super Bowl in 2023 (Exclusive)

The 2023 NFL season begins this week, and the Philadelphia Eagles have some unfinished business. Last year, the Eagles reached the Super Bowl for the second time in six seasons but lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in a game that went down to the wire. PopCulture.com spoke exclusively to Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick, who revealed how the Eagles can win their second Super Bowl in seven years.

"Just to make sure that we keep up with the standard. We have a saying that the standard is the standard. And what that means is there's a brand behind the Philadelphia Eagles, the way that we play football, the way that we do things," Reddick exclusively told PopCulture. "So the biggest thing for us is to make sure that, hey, we're at a fresh start now. Whatever happened last year is last year. It means nothing now. So don't get caught up on or don't be still caught up on what we did last year. Understand that we're starting fresh. We got to put in all the same work again. We got to do it all over. Hard work, attitude, the way we take our approach to the game, and stay together throughout this whole thing, throughout this whole season."

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was a big reason the Eagles played in the big game last season, throwing for 3,701 yards, rushing for 760 yards and scoring 35 total touchdowns on the year. But the defense came through in a big way with 70 sacks in 2022, and Reddick had 16 of them. Reddick not only led the Eagles in sacks but he was also tied for second in the NFL behind San Francisco 49ers defender Nick Bosa who had 18.5.

When asked about the biggest key to having success last year, Reddick said, "A lot of factors, from going against the best O line in the league to being pushed by great players on the defensive side of the ball, to being back home and just wanting to represent my city well. All the coaches that I have around me, my supporting cast, family, friends, it's a lot of factors that played a part of this."

Because of what Reddick has done on the field, the 28-year-old has partnered with Campbell's Chunky Sacks Hunger to encourage fans to help sack hunger this year. For every Chunky Bowl purchased during the NFL regular season, Chunky Sacks Hunger will donate one meal to Feeding America. Reddick is the national spokesperson of Chunky Sacks Hunger, and he explained why he wanted to join the partnership.

"I'm from Camden, New Jersey. They're headquartered in Camden, New Jersey," Reddick said about Campbell's. "I have family connections with my mom. She works for Campbell. And not only that, just knowing the work that they put out in the community and knowing how much it means to give back myself. So when the opportunity came, when they came to me and said, 'Hey, we want to partner with you,' it was a no-brainer, a no-brainer. For me, myself, I do a lot of things locally, but now, I have the opportunity, with Chunky, to take this thing nationally and try to do some good work, like I said, across the whole nation. So for me, like I said, it was a no-brainer."