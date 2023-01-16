Three NFL Teams Looking to Sign Tom Brady for 2023 NFL Season, According to Report

Tom Brady has led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the playoffs for the third consecutive year, but it's likely the Buccaneers could be eliminated early since they finished with a losing record in the regular season (8-9). If that happens, Brady will have a big decision to make about his future. If the seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback decides to play again, he could be with a new team next season and three teams are ready to sign him. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Tennessee Titans, San Francisco 49ers and the Las Vegas Raiders are in the mix to land Brady.

"He'll be 46 years old and I would say there's a chance that he does not return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers despite the fact that they very much want him back and plan to make efforts toward that," Rapoport said during NFL GameDay on Sunday, per the New York Post. "Among the teams that would consider Brady — a couple of them considered Brady last time [in his first free agency in 2020]."

"The Tennessee Titans still have some quarterback questions," Rapoport continued. "The 49ers if they do not decide to roll with Brock Purdy, although he's certainly stating his case. And then the Las Vegas Raiders, who have several of his old friends including Josh McDaniels."

Brady is an unrestricted free agent after this season and has not signed a new deal with the Buccaneers. The Titans and Raiders have questions at the quarterback position and Brady has ties with both teams as he played with Titans coach Mike Vrabel and played under Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels when they were all with the New England Patriots. The 49ers don't have same QB questions, but Brady grew up as a 49ers fan, and it would be fitting to end his NFL career while playing for his hometown team.

Then there's the possibility of Brady retiring (again) if he has no interest in coming back. While appearing on the Let's Go! podcast last month, Brady talked about retirement and said he hasn't thought about it yet. "I really don't. I think what I really realized... was you've got to be really sure to do that," he said. "And for me, you know, a lot of people have kind of gone through this situation. I'm going to take my time whenever that time does come."