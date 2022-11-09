Darius Rucker Weighs in on Miami Dolphins and South Carolina Gamecocks' Football Seasons

Darius Rucker is a longtime supporter of two football teams — the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Miami Dolphins. And with it currently being football season, the 56-year-old country music singer and songwriter is loving what he's seeing from both teams. Rucker recently spoke to the media at an event to honor the Diamond certification of "Wagon Wheel" and "Beers And Sunshine" hitting No. 1. and was asked about his thoughts about Gamecocks and the Dolphins.

"I think the Dolphins when Tua [Tagovailoa] is playing or a legitimate Super Bowl contender," Rucker said. "I really love the world we're playing. I love what McDaniel's doing down there. It's great. Gamecocks, we just got ranked number 25 this year. It's been a long time since that happened. And Coach [Shane] Beamer's doing exactly what we need to be doing in that program. And I hope he's there for 20 years. And I mean I love the direction both my teams are going in."

The Dolphins are currently 6-3 on the year and have won their last three games. Tagovailoa has been a big part of the team's success, completing 70% of his passes while throwing for 1,980 yards, 15 touchdowns and three interceptions. He missed nearly three games due to a concussion, and the team has lost the games where he hasn't played from start to finish.

The Gamecocks are also 6-3 on the year and have a 3-3 record in the SEC. The Beamer was hired as the team's head coach last year and led the team to a 7-6 record. This year, South Carolina has a chance to finish the season strong but has games against Florida, Tennessee and Clemson.

"I love football," Rucker said. "I mean there's two times a year for me. There's football season and waiting for football season and I love it. I mean, I'm mad that people don't play on Tuesday and Wednesday. I know." Rucker also mentioned that he's planning to get a Dolphins game later this season. "I think we're going to Miami this year," he said. "The Dolphins are playing the Packers and my son's a Packers fan and they're playing on Christmas Day. So I think we're actually going to go to Florida and spend Christmas down there."