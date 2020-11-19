'The Masked Singer': Lonzo Ball Fans Can't Believe He Was Whatchamacallit

Wednesday was a big day for Lonzo Ball. It was revealed on Wednesday that the 23-year-old NBA star was Whatchamacallit on The Masked Singer. At the same time, his younger brother, LaMelo Ball was drafted No. 3 overall by the Charlotte Hornets. Fans were surprised to see Lonzo Ball as Whatchamacallit, but he did give clues during his performance to the song "Lean Back."

“I love music, I love performing, so this kind of brought it all together, Ball said after being unmasked as reported by PEOPLE. "And I knew my mom watches this so it’s going to definitely put a smile on her face when she sees me." Ball was then asked what he loved about performing as another character. “The best part is just coming out here and doing what I love to do without anybody judging me, not knowing who I am," he said. “I had a lot of fun performing for y'all."

Ball was drafted No. 2 overall in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Los Angeles Lakers. He was selected to the NBA All-Rookie Second Team in 2018 after posting 10.2 points, 6.9 rebounds and 7.2 assists per game. Ball was traded to the New Orleans Pelicans this past season and averaged 11.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and seven assists per contest. Here's a look at fans reacting to Ball's Masked Singer appearance.