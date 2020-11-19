'The Masked Singer': Lonzo Ball Fans Can't Believe He Was Whatchamacallit

By Brian Jones

Wednesday was a big day for Lonzo Ball. It was revealed on Wednesday that the 23-year-old NBA star was Whatchamacallit on The Masked Singer. At the same time, his younger brother, LaMelo Ball was drafted No. 3 overall by the Charlotte Hornets. Fans were surprised to see Lonzo Ball as Whatchamacallit, but he did give clues during his performance to the song "Lean Back."

“I love music, I love performing, so this kind of brought it all together, Ball said after being unmasked as reported by PEOPLE. "And I knew my mom watches this so it’s going to definitely put a smile on her face when she sees me." Ball was then asked what he loved about performing as another character. “The best part is just coming out here and doing what I love to do without anybody judging me, not knowing who I am," he said. “I had a lot of fun performing for y'all."

Ball was drafted No. 2 overall in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Los Angeles Lakers. He was selected to the NBA All-Rookie Second Team in 2018 after posting 10.2 points, 6.9 rebounds and 7.2 assists per game. Ball was traded to the New Orleans Pelicans this past season and averaged 11.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and seven assists per contest. Here's a look at fans reacting to Ball's Masked Singer appearance.

Here's a look at Ball being unmasked. It's clear that the judges and the fans were very surprised. However, one fan wrote: "I was right from the start the clues all lined up perfectly with him. And if you remember whatchamacallit told [Ken Jeong] he knew exactly who he was so way to go Ken."

prevnext

Some fans believe the fact that Lonzo Ball being revealed on The Masked Signer and LaMelo Ball being drafted on the same day is no a coincidence. Is it possible that their father, LaVar Ball, had this all planned out? 

prevnext

Some fans didn't think Lonzo Ball would be on The Masked Singer. And there are also those fans who really like the way Ball looks. Watch out, because LaVar Ball keeps a close eye on all his children. 

prevnext

Not everyone was fooled by Ball's appearance. One of the judges, Ken Jeong, predicted that Ball was Whatchamacallit, and he was very excited when Ball took off his mask. 

prevnext

It also a good day for Chino Hills High School as that's where Lonzo and LaMelo Ball went to school. Lonzo Ball had a stellar high school career as he was named Mr. Prep Basketball USA and Naismith Prep Player of the Year in 2016. 

prevnext

There were also some fans who were surprised by his song selection. "Lean Back" is a song by the hip hop group Terror Squad which was released in 2004. It became a big hit as it reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and has appeared on several video games. 

prevnext
0comments

With the NBA Draft on ESPN and Ball taking over The Masked Singer, Wednesday was a big day for basketball. The NBA is hoping to build on this as the season will begin on Dec. 22 after the 2019-20 season came to a close in October. 

prev
Start the Conversation

of