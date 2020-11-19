'The Masked Singer': Lonzo Ball Fans Can't Believe He Was Whatchamacallit
Wednesday was a big day for Lonzo Ball. It was revealed on Wednesday that the 23-year-old NBA star was Whatchamacallit on The Masked Singer. At the same time, his younger brother, LaMelo Ball was drafted No. 3 overall by the Charlotte Hornets. Fans were surprised to see Lonzo Ball as Whatchamacallit, but he did give clues during his performance to the song "Lean Back."
“I love music, I love performing, so this kind of brought it all together, Ball said after being unmasked as reported by PEOPLE. "And I knew my mom watches this so it’s going to definitely put a smile on her face when she sees me." Ball was then asked what he loved about performing as another character. “The best part is just coming out here and doing what I love to do without anybody judging me, not knowing who I am," he said. “I had a lot of fun performing for y'all."
Ball was drafted No. 2 overall in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Los Angeles Lakers. He was selected to the NBA All-Rookie Second Team in 2018 after posting 10.2 points, 6.9 rebounds and 7.2 assists per game. Ball was traded to the New Orleans Pelicans this past season and averaged 11.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and seven assists per contest. Here's a look at fans reacting to Ball's Masked Singer appearance.
🚨 SPOILER ALERT 🚨 #WhatchamacallitMask is...#TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/AeBFi1Ydo9— The Masked Singer (@MaskedSingerFOX) November 19, 2020
Here's a look at Ball being unmasked. It's clear that the judges and the fans were very surprised. However, one fan wrote: "I was right from the start the clues all lined up perfectly with him. And if you remember whatchamacallit told [Ken Jeong] he knew exactly who he was so way to go Ken."prevnext
🚨 SPOILER ALERT 🚨 #WhatchamacallitMask is...#TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/AeBFi1Ydo9— The Masked Singer (@MaskedSingerFOX) November 19, 2020
HAHAHAHAHA BRO LONZO BALL IS ON THE MASKED SINGER BASKETBALL TWITTER THATS TWO!!! YALL GOTTA TUNE IN— kellyn🌈 (@nellynkettles) November 19, 2020
Some fans believe the fact that Lonzo Ball being revealed on The Masked Signer and LaMelo Ball being drafted on the same day is no a coincidence. Is it possible that their father, LaVar Ball, had this all planned out?prevnext
I never woulda guessed Lonzo Ball on the masked singer. He fine af tho lol— hmh (@gotyouHAZEd) November 19, 2020
lonzo ball really was on the masked singer thats crazy😭— molls 🖤 (@molliemccourt1) November 19, 2020
Some fans didn't think Lonzo Ball would be on The Masked Singer. And there are also those fans who really like the way Ball looks. Watch out, because LaVar Ball keeps a close eye on all his children.prevnext
@MaskedSingerFOX ayeeeee got em congrats to Lonzo Ball and Dr.Elvis both did absolutely amazing also congrats to @kenjeong for getting it😂 and of course @NicoleScherzy 👏🏻❣️— Sara parente (@Sara0711Parente) November 19, 2020
Okayyy Lonzo Ball on the masked singer. Ken got the last basketball player right as well. #MaskedSinger— KayyDott (@KeairaTopaZ) November 19, 2020
Not everyone was fooled by Ball's appearance. One of the judges, Ken Jeong, predicted that Ball was Whatchamacallit, and he was very excited when Ball took off his mask.prevnext
Lonzo Ball in on the Masked Singer I’m deaaadddd 💀 Chino Hills wins today— lauren (@laurensoto03) November 19, 2020
BTW, Lonzo ball got revealed on the masked singer tonight— Mr. 007 (@Sccampbell23) November 19, 2020
It also a good day for Chino Hills High School as that's where Lonzo and LaMelo Ball went to school. Lonzo Ball had a stellar high school career as he was named Mr. Prep Basketball USA and Naismith Prep Player of the Year in 2016.prevnext
I’m so weak at the masked singer Lonzo Ball really out here singing Lean Back 😂😂— BaileyOra (@baeeraee) November 19, 2020
Lonzo ball on the masked singer took me by surprise 😂😂😂 he was actually really good— K✨ (@kaylaaaam_) November 19, 2020
There were also some fans who were surprised by his song selection. "Lean Back" is a song by the hip hop group Terror Squad which was released in 2004. It became a big hit as it reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and has appeared on several video games.prevnext
In other NBA news, Lonzo Ball was literally just unmasked on @MaskedSingerFOX (about 20 minutes after LaMelo went No. 3).
BBB all over TV tonight lol 🏀📺— Davey Segal (@DaveyCenter) November 19, 2020
Lonzo Ball being on Masked Singer was something I did not see coming. pic.twitter.com/PwwoqJYc3l— Jimmy Crack Corn Wilkes. (@duhwaynee) November 19, 2020
With the NBA Draft on ESPN and Ball taking over The Masked Singer, Wednesday was a big day for basketball. The NBA is hoping to build on this as the season will begin on Dec. 22 after the 2019-20 season came to a close in October.prev