Rapper and Pop Singer's Relationship Confirmed: Zion.T and TWICE's Chaeyoung Are Officially Dating

Chaeyoung, a member of K-pop girl group TWICE, is currently in a romantic relationship with South Korean R&B singer Zion.T. The Korean media outlet SWAY first reported on April 5 that the two artists had become a couple after mutual friends introduced them to each other. Both artists' agencies later confirmed the news separately. The pair have been dating for six months, according to the report.

TWICE has achieved great success in the K-pop industry, and now their personal lives are making a huge impact. SWAY reported that Chaeyong prefers slim, artistic individuals and Zion. T seems to be the perfect match for her ideal type of person. The fact that he was a free-spirited musician reportedly drew her to him.

In a statement to iMBC News on April 5, TWICE's agency, JYP Entertainment, said they had yet to verify the information and would provide further details later. Zion T's The Black Label also released a statement on the same day and issued another subsequently regarding the matter. "The two are dating with good feelings for each other," JYP Entertainment and The Black Label said in a statement via Soompi.

According to an insider who spoke to SWAY, "Chaeyoung and Zion.T initially interacted as senior and junior colleagues before their relationship blossomed into a romantic one. Given that neither of them has a secretive or discrete personality, their close acquaintances are already well aware of their dating status."

The outlet reported that Chaeyoung and the R&B singer were frequently seen together on quiet dates in Seoul neighborhoods such as Hannam-Dong and Yeonhui-Dong, where they could spend quality time together away from the prying eyes of the public. The couple has a nine-year age gap between them, with Chaeyoung soon turning 25 and Zion being 34 years old.

Just a few weeks ago, another member of TWICE, Jihyo, was linked to Olympic gold medalist Yun Sung Bin in the media. While there may have been some surprised fans upon learning of these relationships, there has not been any indication of any boycott or backlash from fans due to this information. Unlike some of the previously reported cases of dating news, such as aespa's Karina and Lee Jae Wook, etc., the reaction this has evoked in the fans hasn't caused controversy as it has in the past.

In 2015, Chaeyoung debuted with TWICE. The nine-piece group has achieved worldwide success with a string of top hits, including "Like OOH-AHH," "TT," "Cheer Up," and "Yes or No." In February, the group topped the Billboard 200 main albums chart with its 14th EP, "With YOU-th."

Zion.T made his debut in 2011 with the single "Click Me," and since then, he has achieved success with hits such as "Yanghwa BRDG," "No Make Up" and "Eat." His third full-length album was released in December last year.