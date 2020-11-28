Detroit Lions Fire Coach Matt Patricia, GM Bob Quinn, and Twitter Sounds Off

The Detroit Lions lost to the Houston Texans on Thanksgiving, dropping the team to 4-7 and keeping them in last place in the NFC North. The team continued to struggle on defense, giving up 41 points to Deshaun Watson and the Texans' offense. Fans watching the game called for the Lions to make some major changes, and ownership responded by firing head coach Matt Patricia and general manager Bob Quinn.

With the news of the firing, the fans responded in several ways. Some said that the change was long overdue and that the Lions should have made it after a 3-12-1 season in 2019. Others said that the team should have never fired former head coach Jim Caldwell, the man who led the Lions to three winning seasons and two playoff appearances in four years. The comments continued as more fans reacted to the Lions firing Quinn and Patricia.