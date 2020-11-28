Detroit Lions Fire Coach Matt Patricia, GM Bob Quinn, and Twitter Sounds Off
The Detroit Lions lost to the Houston Texans on Thanksgiving, dropping the team to 4-7 and keeping them in last place in the NFC North. The team continued to struggle on defense, giving up 41 points to Deshaun Watson and the Texans' offense. Fans watching the game called for the Lions to make some major changes, and ownership responded by firing head coach Matt Patricia and general manager Bob Quinn.
With the news of the firing, the fans responded in several ways. Some said that the change was long overdue and that the Lions should have made it after a 3-12-1 season in 2019. Others said that the team should have never fired former head coach Jim Caldwell, the man who led the Lions to three winning seasons and two playoff appearances in four years. The comments continued as more fans reacted to the Lions firing Quinn and Patricia.
Ok now we ask stupid questions to entertain ourselves for the rest of the season such as.... what record do the Lions need in the last 5 games for Bevell to be a real HC candidate.— AudibleDong (@AudibleDong) November 28, 2020
I’m still trying to figure out how a man who led one of the most consistently poor Defenses got a job on the basis of his defensive coaching ability.
I mean, YES, it was the Lions but still https://t.co/PhwKPcS8yl— Renata Klein stan account (@CourtlandOlson) November 28, 2020
I pay for the plane ticket. I will also pay him to take that garbage corner back he drafted #3 as well.— Matt Hanel (@Sprtan_Nation97) November 28, 2020
Finally The Lions Fired these jokes— Mr. Spacely Jr. (@1000_Watts7) November 28, 2020
I ain’t been this happy about Lions news in years— Cartholomew (@Dee_Ar_Jay) November 28, 2020
I thought Jim Caldwell was a good coach, but like other Black HC’s (Ray Rhodes w/the Packers) he was given less time that white coaches with worse records. https://t.co/b2rNT1o3I3— Tom Bolin (@Scaevola67) November 28, 2020
The Lions owe Jim Caldwell an apology— Eric Knifong (Mayonnaise Man) (@e_knifongTV) November 28, 2020
Somewhere Jim Caldwell wrily smiles https://t.co/eLq0g787AE— Eric Barnes (@ericcbarnes) November 28, 2020
Maybe they should bring back Jim Caldwell since he was the only coach in 25 years to have multiple winning seasons and lead them to a playoff spot. Quinn deserves to be fired given he fired a winning coach because they barely missed the playoffs.— Kyle Cramer (@Packers83) November 28, 2020
Long over due. Thank you. Now I can cheer for my team again.— Rashad Phillips (@RP3natural) November 28, 2020
First W in weeks! LFGGGGG— 🦃ℂ𝕣𝕒𝕟𝕛𝕚𝕤 𝕄𝕔𝔹𝕒𝕤𝕜𝕖𝕥𝕓𝕒𝕝𝕝 🦃 (@chriscowan626) November 28, 2020
Bring back Jim Caldwell. And do right by him. Maybe then you’ll do better. https://t.co/s2XendTD61— Nubyjas Wilborn (@nwilborn19) November 28, 2020
JIM CALDWELL SHOULD STILL BE THE HEAD COACH.— K.B. 🤴🏽 (@SkywalkerMcFly_) November 28, 2020
Firing them is the easy part. Now the Lions need to demonstrate they've learned. Have got to recruit culture building leaders as our next GM and HC. Forget consultants. Look for leaders with proven expertise, or we'll just keep failing. #OnePride— Jon Salt (@jonsalt) November 28, 2020
Seriously though. It’s a never ending cycle. Anything that happens, usually the draft, their fans think it’s their year. Like time to be realistic. This is a good move by then but doesn’t make the next hires any better— Gannon Kauffman (@mlbfan2002) November 28, 2020