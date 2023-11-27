Ludacris Performs While Suspended From Rafters During Atlanta Falcons Game

The Atlanta Falcons celebrated 50 years of hip-hop during the game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, and Ludacris closed out the event in a big way. Between the third and fourth quarter of the game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, the 46-year-old rapper performed while suspended from the rafters, which got fans fired up. It eventually led the Falcons bearting the Saints 24-15 and claim first place in the NFC South.

Ludacris was one of the few hip-hop artists who performed during the game. At halftime, Jermaine Dupri, Quavo, Big Boi and Jeezy took the stage in front of over 70,000 fans. Additionally, TLC made a surprise appearance to honor Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes with a performance by youth dancers from Atlanta's Ron Clark Academy. Bone Crusher and Pastor Troy also performed during the game. Before kickoff, 80 Atlanta-based artists and producers lined the tunnel to welcome the team on the field with T.I. on the field singing "Bring Em Out."

I Got Some Georgia Dome Today 🏟️ pic.twitter.com/OX37Lky3J5 — Ludacris (@Ludacris) November 26, 2023

Before the game, PopCulture.com spoke exclusively to Tamkea Rish, who is the Senior Vice President of Fan and Associate Experience for AMB (Arthur M. Blank) Sports and Entertainment which oversees the Falcons and Mercedes-Benz Stadium. When speaking about the show, Rish teased that Ludacris' performance would be unique.

(Photo: Karl Moore)

"I'll just say, Ludacris is probably the only person Ludacris enough to do what he's agreed to do for us," Rish said. "So really excited. I've known him the longest out of any of the artists. He has been one of our most loyal supporters, and really, really excited for him to close us out with a very Ludacris way headed into that fourth quarter."

Rish also talked about how the Falcons were able to put the event together. "We started ideating and having conversations with the various groups of what we could do, and I knew that because our community is just different here in Atlanta, we could pull off something that hasn't been done before and bring together a show of unity across a span of time that starts in the '80s with Mojo and goes all the way to today with some of our younger artists," she explained. "And so as we started making phone calls, people were excited to participate."