Texans’ JJ Watt Is Apparently Now Obsessed With Netflix’s ‘Cheer’

It looks like JJ Watt has a new obsession. The Houston Texans star defensive end recently went to Twitter to talk about the new Netflix docuseries Cheer. Watt revealed he wasn’t sure about the series at first, but once he started watching it, he couldn’t get enough.

Kealia: I’ve heard people say CHEER on Netflix is really good, we should watch it. Me: I guess we can give it a shot. Me 2 episodes in: JERRY HARRIS IS THE HEART AND SOUL OF NAVARRO COLLEGE CHEERLEADING. IF HE DOESN’T MAKE THE MAT, I WILL RIOT. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 21, 2020

Watt’s tweet led to a number of interesting responses in his comments section.

“I was hooked, wife caught me watching and my excuse was, ‘it was made by same people as Last Chance U,’” one fan wrote.

“Well now that JJ is coming out, I feel the need as well,” another fan wrote. “I binged this show with the wife and now know I would donate an organ to Jerry if he ever needs one (hope he doesn’t). I would walk on fire for Monica and would take a paintball for Morgan.”

“I loved that series,” another Twitter user added. “I used to be a cheerleader. I love how this show makes you see cheerleading is athletic. I love Jerry.”

Cheer has emerged as one of the top new shows for Netflix. Rotten Tomatoes has given the show a 100 percent critic rating and an audience score of 96 percent.

“From the team behind Last Chance U, Netflix’s documentary series Cheer follows the competitive cheerleaders of Navarro College in Corsicana, TX,” the official synopsis reads. “Led by Monica Aldama, the small junior college has won 14 National Championships since 2000. The stakes on the mat are high, but for these athletes, the only thing more brutal than their workouts and more exceptional than their performances are the stories of adversity and triumph behind the team members themselves. Over the course of six episodes, viewers will join the Navarro College cheerleaders as they face injuries, sacrifice, personal setbacks and triumphs, all leading up to one nail-biting and adrenaline pumping final competition at the National Championship.”

Watt may like watching Cheer, but he would rather be getting ready to play in the Super Bowl. The Texans came a little short of reaching that goal as they fell to the Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round of the playoffs earlier this month.

Watt recorded one sack in the two playoff games this year, which is an accomplishment considering he missed the second half of the season due to a torn pectoral muscle.