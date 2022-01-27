Terry Funk Seen in New Photo Amid Recent Health Issues

Terry Funk was seen hanging out with a WWE legend this week. Mick Foley went to Instagram to post a picture of himself and Funk together. This comes amid Funk battling various health issues over the last few months.

“I used my day off to take a little road trip to Amarillo to spend some time with my dear friend and mentor, Terry Funk,” Foley wrote on the Instagram post. “We had a great time catching up, talking over old times, and enjoying some great West Texas BBQ.” Foley went on to wish everyone a “Happy Royal Rumble weekend” and revealed that he and Funk were the top two entrants in the Royal Rumble match 24 years ago.

Last summer, it was revealed that Funk’s dementia was advancing and he was living in an assisted home. “Terry has been dealing with issues for some time that have gotten progressively worse over the last year in the wake of the passing of his wife Vickie,” Mike Johnson of PWInsider said in July. When it comes to a recent report, John Arezzi of Pro Wrestling Spotlight said that Funk is doing better and getting everything he needs to stay healthy.

“He’s in assisted living,” Arezzi said of Funk, per Wrestling Inc. “I spoke to him earlier this year and he had a hard time remembering and he snapped back in. I was trying to get him on one of these Pro Wrestling Spotlight Live [shows] that I did on YouTube. I talked to him but I just knew after that conversation that it wasn’t gonna happen because he was in the middle of a conversation and he goes, ‘Am I John, who are you?’”

“He didn’t really remember very much but when I was with Mick Foley not too long ago, a couple of weeks back here in Nashville, he had talked to Terry recently and he said that Terry was sounding better. He’s getting the care he needs and it looks like Terry Funk is fighting as he always has done to this time just remain cognizant and just be the legend that he is and we wish him the best and we pray for him all the time.” Funk, 77, is considered the pioneer of hardcore wrestling. He’s was inducted into the WCW Hall of Fam in 1995 and the WWE Hall of Fame in 2009.