Terry Bradshaw Explains Why Tom Brady Won’t Start Broadcasting Career (Exclusive)

Tom Brady announced his retirement for the NFL at the beginning of February, and fans are wondering if he will take his talents to the broadcasting booth. Brady has received offers to call games, but one NFL legend believes there’s no need for him to do it. PopCulture.com recently caught up with four-time Super Bowl champion and Fox Sports NFL analyst Terry Bradshaw, who explained why Brady won’t enter the broadcast booth anytime soon.

“Nah, that’s not going to happen,” Bradshaw exclusively told PopCulture. “He’s got way too much money. He doesn’t want to be tied down for 23 weekends a year. “Guys like me, I need the job. He doesn’t need the job. When I retired I was making 300 grand a year and now these guys are making 40, 50 million dollars, or so. I need the job, he doesn’t need it. And he’s got business ventures I’m sure he’s looking into. They all say they want to spend more time with their family, and I get that, and kudos to everyone that feels that way. But also your family after you spend enough time with them for guys like athletes, coaches and everything, they haven’t done that for a while, and after a year they go, ‘oh man, I’m going back.’”

Bradshaw continued: “But I don’t see him doing television. I see him doing specials like he’s doing, he’s got a couple out now and producing. He’s Tom Brady, he’s considered the best that’s ever played the position, and so he can pretty much pick and choose whatever. Let me tell you something, if he wants my job, Fox will say, ‘Terry, here’s your Timex watch and have a great time, enjoy the rest of your life.’ So we’re all smart enough to know that.”

Brady might not be working Monday Night Football soon, but he is staying in the spotlight. The Hollywood Reporter revealed that the former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback will produce and star in the film It will also star Sally Field, Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin and Rita Moreno.

Along with the movie, Brady has his docuseries Man in the Arena: Tom Brady. The final episode is set to air in April and it will likely focus on the 2021 season, which is the final year of his NFL career. Brady won seven Super Bowls, five Super Bowl MVPs and three NFL MVPs in his 22 seasons in the league.