Tom Brady Reportedly Receiving Offers for Broadcasting Jobs Following Retirement

Tom Brady won’t be competing in the NFL next season as he decided to retire. However, it looks like the former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback may have a new career very soon. According to PEOPLE, Brady, who has founded various companies including TB12, is receiving broadcasting offers after announcing his retirement.

“There are a lot of projects in the works. He also has crazy offers from networks who want him to be a broadcaster,” the source told PEOPLE while also noting that Brady’s agent Jason Hodes has gotten “unprecedented volume of opportunities ranging from broadcast and streaming offers to publishing and brand deals” for the seven-time Super Bowl champion.

The source also told PEOPLE that “Tom wasn’t focused on broadcasting at all, but he’s getting so many offers, and they’re projecting these huge salaries” in the $10 million-plus range. When Brady made his retirement announcement earlier this week, he revealed what his immediate plans will be.

“The future is exciting,” Brady said. “I’m fortunate to have co-founded incredible companies like [Autograph.io], [Brady Brand], [TB 12 Sports] that I am excited to continue to help build and grow, but exactly what my days will look like will be a work-in-progress. As I said earlier, I am going to take it day by day. I know for sure I want to spend a lot of time giving to others and trying to enrich people’s lives, just as so many have done for me.”

Brady will also focus on his family now that he has more time on his hands. PEOPLE reported that Brady’s wife, Gisele Bundchen, is happy that Brady is now a retired NFL QB. “Gisele has been hoping he would retire already for a few years, especially after he won the Super Bowl with the Bucs,” the insider told PEOPLE. “She’s really happy because she would really worry about him. She hates seeing him get hit.” Brady was in the NFL from 2000 to 2022. He won six Super Bowl titles with the Patriots and one with the Buccaneers. Brady is also a three-time winner of the NFL MVP award and won the Super Bowl MVP award five times, which is an NFL record.