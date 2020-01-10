Terrell Owens Says Dallas Cowboys Should Sign Tom Brady

Tom Brady will be a free agent in March and the New England Patriots have yet to offer him a contract. Does this mean will we see the six-time Super Bowl champion in a new NFL uniform this fall and which team will land him if he doesn’t return to New England? Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens was recently 95.7 the game and said the Dallas Cowboys should go after Brady because he can help the team win their sixth Super Bowl.

“They have a quarterback that’s a free agent in Tom Brady,” Owens said who played for the Cowboys from 2006-2008 per Fox News. “That’s the next move.”

The Cowboys have an established quarterback in Dak Prescott. However, he is in the same boat as Brady as he just played out the final year of his contract and will be a free agent in March. Owens said the fact the team hasn’t offered Prescott and extension is likely a telling sign about his future.

“He hasn’t extended Dak’s contract,” Owens said when talking about Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and his decision on Prescott. “So, that leads me to believe he truly doesn’t believe in Dak. If he had, then I think he would have already got a contract extension.”

Earlier this week, Brady announced he would play next season. However, it was unclear if he was going to return to the Patriots or not.

“In both life and football, failure is inevitable,” Brady wrote in an Instagram post. “You don’t always win. You can, however, learn from that failure, pick yourself up with great enthusiasm, and place yourself in the arena again. And that’s right where you will find me. Because I know I still have more to prove.”

Statistically, Prescott had his best season of his career in 2019. He finished the season with 4,902 yards and 30 touchdown passes. However, the Cowboys finished the season with an 8-8 record and missed out on the playoffs. Also, it was reported by NFL.com that Prescott turned down a contract offer that would have given him $30 million per year.

Brady finished the 2019 season with 4,057 yards and 24 touchdowns. His touchdown total was his lowest since 2006 when he also threw 24 TDs that season. However, at 42 years old, Brady is still playing at a high level and if the Cowboys were to sign him he would join a team that has a ton of weapons on offense and he will be playing for new head coach Mike McCarthy who won a Super Bowl with the Green Bay Packers in 2010.